numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Offers Update On Ravens QB
Lamar Jackson might have scared a number of Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers as he exited the field Sunday with a knee injury. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hinted it wouldn’t be long-term hinderance. “It’s a knee, but it’s not season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh told...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 'was mad' when he responded to tweet after Sunday's game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke publicly Friday about a response he tweeted coming off aheartbreaking loss in the final minutes of Sunday's game. "I was mad," Jackson told reporters Friday afternoon, adding that his girlfriend convinced him to take the Tweet down. "When I...
NFL World Is Praying For Lamar Jackson On Sunday
Prayers up for Lamar Jackson, as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been removed from Sunday's game. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon's game due to an injury. It's unclear if he will be able to return. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has taken his place on Sunday afternoon.
Lamar Jackson suffers knee injury on big hit against Broncos
Lamar Jackson suffered an injury early on in the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Jackson was sacked by Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper in the first half. He appeared to hit his left knee hard off the turf as he was taken to the ground. Jackson went to the medical tent after the play, which was the final one of the first quarter. He walked off under his own power and was seen limping a bit on the sideline.
With Lamar Jackson Injured, Huntley Leads Ravens Past Denver
With Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, backup Tyler Huntley scored with 28 seconds left to give the Ravens an improbable 10-9 victory over the Broncos.
