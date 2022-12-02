ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Suspect arrested in Hazelwood neighborhood murder, victim ID’d

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXDoM_0jVUwkMB00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — New developments in a murder investigation from November have been released, as police announced they’ve arrested a suspect.

On Nov. 13, Brian W. Logan, 52, was shot in SE Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood and was later declared dead while en route to a hospital, the Portland Police Bureau shared.

PPB detectives said they identified a suspect as 24-year-old Thomas Tibball. They served a warrant for Tibbal’s arrest early Thursday morning.

Accused DUII driver faces manslaughter charge after 5-year-old girl dies

Tibball now faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Portland Police said they are still searching for more information about the incident and are asking anyone with potential details to contact Detective Brad Clifton, Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov , 503-823-0696, or Detective Tony Merrill, Anthony.Merrill@police.portlandoregon.gov , 503-823-4033 and to reference case number 22-303199.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
KGW

Portland police arrest suspect in Hazelwood murder case

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau announced Friday that officers have arrested the suspect in a November shooting that left one man dead in the Hazelwood neighborhood. The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Officers responded to SE 122nd Avenue and SE Ash...
KATU.com

Police arrest two men who ran from traffic stop, officials find firearms

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they arrested two suspects after they eluded a traffic stop at high speed. Just after 5:00 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Northeast 36th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street. Police say they did not engage in a pursuit due to policy...
kptv.com

1 dead after ‘disturbance,’ car chase, Clark Co. police say

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after a Saturday afternoon “disturbance” in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 p.m., police responded to the Alderbrook Apartments at 9500 Northeast 19th Avenue after reports of “a...
WTRF

Outrage over grand jury decision, a family seeking justice

NATIONAL (WTRF) — On June 18, 2022, Derrick Clark, 24, was shot and killed by law enforcement. After months of investigation and a trial, Derrick’s family is frustrated and disappointed at the verdict, according to reports by KOIN. At a vigil held Saturday in Milwaukie, Oregon the family...
Yakima Herald Republic

Vancouver man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatal 2019 DUI crash in Lower Valley

Like many sentencing hearings, there were calls for Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado to serve the maximum time possible, as well as pleas for leniency and mercy. Both calls came from the family of his girlfriend who was killed in a crash in April 2019 where Vasquez-Maldonado was driving under the influence of intoxicants.
kptv.com

2 brothers charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting, hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two brothers have been charged in connection with a shooting and hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old boy dead in May 2021, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Keyshawn Pervish, 21, and Omarian Pervish, 18, were arraigned Wednesday on second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unauthorized...
KATU.com

Vancouver Police K9 finds stolen guns, drugs during search for wanted person

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A police K9 led officers to find drugs and guns in a Vancouver storage unit while searching for a wanted person earlier this week. Vancouver Police said Cpl. Purdue and K9 Oso were called out to help locate a wanted subject. While patrol officers ended up...
kptv.com

23-year-old man dead after motorbike, car crash in Bethany

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday in Bethany, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to 15160 Northwest Laidlaw Road after callers reported the crash to 911...
KATU.com

Clark County deputies seize 2,500 fentanyl pills, meth, stolen items

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office recovered 2,500 fentanyl pills with the help of a K-9 this week. A deputy was on patrol early Monday morning near a storage unit at 82nd Street and Northeast Highway 99 when he saw a person he had probable cause to arrest.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy