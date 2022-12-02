Suspect arrested in Hazelwood neighborhood murder, victim ID’d
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — New developments in a murder investigation from November have been released, as police announced they’ve arrested a suspect.
On Nov. 13, Brian W. Logan, 52, was shot in SE Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood and was later declared dead while en route to a hospital, the Portland Police Bureau shared.
PPB detectives said they identified a suspect as 24-year-old Thomas Tibball. They served a warrant for Tibbal’s arrest early Thursday morning.Accused DUII driver faces manslaughter charge after 5-year-old girl dies
Tibball now faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Portland Police said they are still searching for more information about the incident and are asking anyone with potential details to contact Detective Brad Clifton, Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov , 503-823-0696, or Detective Tony Merrill, Anthony.Merrill@police.portlandoregon.gov , 503-823-4033 and to reference case number 22-303199.
