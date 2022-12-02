Read full article on original website
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
Saturday plunge brings in record amount
The Special Olympics of Western New York held their annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday morning, raising some $430,000. Read more details here:
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Code Blue issued for southern Erie County on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The winter weather continues in the Buffalo area, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County for Friday night and during the day Friday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be open...
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County Saturday night, Sunday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather continues to change and get colder in the Buffalo area a Cold Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County, which will go into effect Saturday and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary approved to set up in Akron
AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
2022’s Worst Place To Live In New York Is…..
As we head into the month of December, a lot of people will be looking back at the good, the bad, and the ugly that was 2022. One of the bad and ugly was finding the worst place to live here in the state of New York. Every year the...
Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting postponed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available. The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain […]
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
