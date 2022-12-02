ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Lite 98.7

Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State

We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
WBEN 930AM

PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!

Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
2 On Your Side

Code Blue issued for southern Erie County on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The winter weather continues in the Buffalo area, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County for Friday night and during the day Friday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be open...
94.3 Lite FM

Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing

It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
2 On Your Side

White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary approved to set up in Akron

AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
2 On Your Side

Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
westsidenewsny.com

Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant

The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
96.1 The Breeze

2022’s Worst Place To Live In New York Is…..

As we head into the month of December, a lot of people will be looking back at the good, the bad, and the ugly that was 2022. One of the bad and ugly was finding the worst place to live here in the state of New York. Every year the...
News 4 Buffalo

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the high wind warning on Saturday, the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule the event for Saturday, December 10. Details will be shared when available. The event is still set to be held at the Rotary Rink at Fountain […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...

