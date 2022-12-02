Read full article on original website
KEF Awards Klein Cain $2,000 for ‘Models and Medicine’ Grant
Klein Cain High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to purchase pathology models and charts for Pharmacology and Pharmacy Technician Practicum courses. These two Health Science courses allow students to earn their certification as a Pharmacy Technician upon high school graduation. During a surprise visit by...
KEF Awards Nitsch Elementary $7,500 ‘Nitsch Needs Notes’ Grant
Nitsch Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide much-needed instruments for a school Orff ensemble. In addition, all grade levels will use instruments purchased from the grant during regular music classes. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant...
$76,107 in Educator Grants Awarded by Klein ISD Education Foundation
Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. McGown, made surprise visits aboard the KEF Celebration Express, delivering $76,107 in innovative classroom grants. School staff across the district were stunned and overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters poured out of a school bus to deliver oversized...
Hassler Elementary Awarded $5,500 KEF Grant for ‘Klein-da-Cool Classroom’
Hassler Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide lessons that excite, engage, and memorably educate students. Learning will occur in a “transformed” classroom through a rigorous and personalized curriculum. During a surprise visit by the Klein ISD Education Foundation Celebration Express, the school was...
Wunderlich Awarded $7,500 KEF Grant to ‘BOOST’ School Spirit
Wunderlich Intermediate received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to fund the school spirit store and coffee cart managed by students to boost school spirit and morale. These additions will allow students to apply skills they are learning in their core content classes and electives, reinforce school values...
Klein Collins Awarded $7,500 KEF Grant to ‘Find Comfort in a Four-Legged Friend’
Klein Collins High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to obtain a counseling comfort dog for the counseling office. Research shows that having a therapy dog in schools increases attendance, promotes a sense of belonging, reduces stress and anxiety, and can facilitate learning. During a surprise visit...
KEF Awards $7,500 Grant to Support Teacher Mentoring Program
The Klein ISD Professional Learning & Development Department received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today that will be a part of the district’s New Teacher Mentor Program (NTM), which supports teachers entering their first or second year of teaching. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration...
Klein ISD
Kids in Klein – Week of 11/28
Our Kids in Klein were all smiles as they ended the month of November!. Things got wild at Doerre Intermediate when students took their science assignment to the next level by creating visuals of animals and their adaptations. Over at Benignus Elementary, the Leopards were doing some dissecting, but they weren’t in science class. These forever learners broke down different aspects of their nonfiction texts with an interactive worksheet. Fourth-graders at Nitsch Elementary did some critical thinking during their math lesson, engaging in collaborative conversations to problem solve.
Benfer Elementary Awarded $6,498 from KEF for Special Education Grant
Benfer Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) students with the opportunity to experience a traditional general education classroom environment within the sheltered environment of a special education classroom. In addition, the grant allows the purchase of quality and ergonomically correct...
$3,650 ‘Uke Can Do It!’ Grant Awarded to Benignus Elementary by KEF
Benignus Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide a ukulele program for 5th-grade students in their music class. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff was overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their school bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
Klein ISD
Fall Finals Schedule 2022
Please view the Fall Finals Schedule 2022 for Klein Oak High School. Also, here is the Exemption Policy Requirements for you to review. Students will have until the end of the day on December 7 to clear any fines and meet all other exemption requirements if they wish to be exempt for a semester class.
Epps Island Elementary Students, Teacher Honored at November Board Meeting
The Klein ISD Board of Trustees recognized a phenomenal Epps Island Elementary staff member and two exceptional students at the November Board meeting for their dedication to success in the classroom. Fourth-grade teacher Ms. Libby Jackson is a prime example for her students. There is no task that is too...
Klein ISD Saves 90 Percent on Lighting Costs Through Energy-Conservation Grant
The State Energy Conservation Office awarded Klein ISD’s Energy Management Department a $50,000 grant to modernize exterior lighting at Klein High School and Klein Memorial Stadium. The project allowed Klein ISD to replace 42,000 watts of overhead lighting with high-efficiency LEDs totaling 4,087 watts. A more than 90 percent...
Klein ISD 2023-2024 Academic Calendar Approved
Thank you to all those who provided feedback on calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. After reviewing the feedback, Option 2 was selected as the approved calendar. You can access a PDF copy of the approved 2023-2024 calendar here. Best Public Schools in Texas. Klein ISD has an established...
Klein ISD Earns ‘Superior’ Financial Integrity Rating 20 Years in a Row
For the 20th straight year, Klein ISD earned the top-level Superior Achievement rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). FIRST awards have been awarded for the past 20 years. Klein ISD has always received a Superior Achievement rating, the highest ranking available from FIRST. “We are so...
Klein ISD to Host First-Ever Makerfest
Klein ISD families are invited to the first-ever Makerfest on Saturday, November 12, 2022. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and literacy-based event will be held at Klein Cain High School from 9 AM to 12 PM. Families are invited to gather and take part in makerspace activities....
Klein ISD Celebrates Veterans and Active-Duty Military Personnel at Annual Ceremony
The Klein ISD community gathered together to honor Veterans and active-duty military personnel this morning for the 22nd Annual Klein ISD Veterans Day Ceremony. It is with great honor that Klein ISD celebrates and expresses immense gratitude to these heroes. “Today, we honor every man and woman who has ever...
Klein ISD Plans Veterans Day Activities on November 11
Klein ISD invites you to observe Veterans Day in person with us on November 11 at Klein Memorial Stadium. Together we will celebrate the immense bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans with a Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces. During this celebration, hundreds of JROTC student cadets represented by...
Klein ISD Board Incumbents Arellano and Ellis Win, Unofficial Results Show
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election for Positions 6 and 7 of the Klein ISD Board of Trustees show both Cathy Arellano (Position 6) and Rob Ellis (Position 7) have been re-elected to serve on the Klein ISD Board of Trustees, pending official election results and vote canvassing. Unofficial Election...
