Our Kids in Klein were all smiles as they ended the month of November!. Things got wild at Doerre Intermediate when students took their science assignment to the next level by creating visuals of animals and their adaptations. Over at Benignus Elementary, the Leopards were doing some dissecting, but they weren’t in science class. These forever learners broke down different aspects of their nonfiction texts with an interactive worksheet. Fourth-graders at Nitsch Elementary did some critical thinking during their math lesson, engaging in collaborative conversations to problem solve.

2 DAYS AGO