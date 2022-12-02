Read full article on original website
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
‘We are just a bunch of sinners trying to make the world a better place’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls motorcycle group gathers every Sunday to help those in need. For the past 5 years, members of the motorcycle ministry group, The Fam, meet to hand out food to people at homeless shelters. “We just try to do what we can...
Origin Health brings SoftWave therapy to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new therapy is now available in Sioux Falls to help treat chronic pain and inflammation. It’s called SoftWave therapy but is sometimes referred to as shockwave therapy. The machine manufactured in Germany looks a little like an ultrasound machine but instead sends...
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 4th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting Streets of Bethlehem, a family-friendly interactive drama about the night Jesus was born. Visitors can walk through the Bethlehem marketplace and also see live animals and visit the nativity. The hours are from 1-4 p.m. It’s...
Life changing events for the Tarbox family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
Colorado coffee chain will expand to Sioux Falls
Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee is expanding to Sioux Falls. Michael and Liz Minor are franchising the concept in the market and looking for locations, according to a statement from Ziggi’s. “The choice to open a Ziggi’s was influenced by the strong brand reputation the company has already earned. Being...
‘The Christmas story, there’s nothing like it’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The air is chilly and lights are going up all around KELOLAND, meaning Christmas is getting closer. One Sioux Falls Church got into the spirit Saturday evening with a live nativity scene. You’ve probably heard the story of the nativity scene, but at Southern...
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 3rd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Disney on Ice presents three performances of Find Your Hero. Show times are at 11 a.m., plus 3 and 7 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. Santa at the Zoo features holiday activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
Eye on KELOLAND: Project Warm-Up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures quickly turn frigid, one organization is working long hours to help keep children and their families warm. Long before the bell starts the day at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls, a group of fifth graders is making blankets. “One of...
Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donates to LifeScape
When you know or work with a person with who has different abilities than you do, you often grow to appreciate their differences and what unique lessons they can teach you and suddenly both your lives are enriched by the partnership. It is in recognition of this that LifeScape has become a destination for research, and the development, implementation, and training of technology-based solutions to improve the lives of people they support. Jessica Wells sees those improvements, for people on both sides, every day. As the president of the LifeScape Foundation, she also knows how critical support from the community are to the work they do every day. She joined us to tell us about that support and how you can help them continue their efforts by volunteering, fundraising, or making a donation to LifeScape.
City of Yankton Employee of the Year
On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
Drought causing more minerals to enter Sioux Falls drinking water source
A state water quality report says the part of the Big Sioux River that Sioux Falls uses for drinking water contains dissolved solids beyond the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. A city water official says the drought is causing the uptick in minerals, like salt. The state Department...
Highest-paying business jobs in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included.
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
MN nurses strike won’t impact Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this year, nurses will strike in Minnesota. Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) authorized a strike to begin on December 11 that would impact 15 hospitals throughout the state. That includes four Fairview Health Services hospitals. Last month Sanford Health...
Homicide arrest; SDSU advances in FCS playoffs; Empty the Shelters event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
