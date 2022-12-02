ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 13 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

By Tim Walters, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
When I think of the 2022 version of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the words of Forrest Gump come to mind: "The Jaguars are like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get."

Then again, last week against the Baltimore Ravens, the words of Muhammad Ali come to mind: "They shook up the world!"

With 2:02 left to play, it looked as though the Jaguars would lose yet another close game after the Ravens scored a touchdown and took the lead, 27-20.

But then Trevor Lawrence found his inner chi. He marched the Jaguars 75 yards in less than two minutes to throw a touchdown and two-point conversion to lift the Jaguars to victory.

In doing so, he made two of our seven experts look like Nostradamus. There's also growing separation between first and second place.

Here's how we see things this week.

More Jaguars coverage:

DEMETRIUS HARVEY

Jaguars beat writer

Jaguars 28, Lions 24

The Lions are pretty much in the same boat as the Jaguars as far as how much of a roller coaster the season has been. Still, they don't have Trevor Lawrence, who has the makings of a very talented quarterback. He's hot, and Jacksonville stays that way as they begin the month of December.

Season: 3-8

MIKE DiROCCO

ESPN

Jaguars 31, Lions 30

Trevor Lawrence continues his hot streak against the league’s worst defense and the Jaguars snap their 19-game losing streak against NFC teams.

Season: 3-8

GENE FRENETTE

Times-Union Sports columnist

Jaguars 31, Lions 24

With a Trevor-led offense in a pretty good groove and Travis Etienne returning, one of the next steps for this team is to find a way to win road games in back-to-back weeks, something it hasn't done since 2013. That starts with beating the NFL's worst defense by most statistical measuring sticks.

Season: 3-8

GARRY SMITS

Times-Union Sports reporter

Jaguars 33, Lions 26

Should be a high-scoring and close game, given the fact that the Lions are last in the NFL in total defense and the Jags not much better (24th). But I think the Jaguars might have found a knack for winning the close game.

Season: 4-7

JUSTON LEWIS

Times-Union Sports reporter

Lions 24, Jaguars 20

The Jaguars haven't won a road contest since their stunner against the Chargers in Week 3. They've looked good in two of the last three games but the Lions have been a tough out for almost all of their opponents. I think the few extra days of rest will do Detroit well and they'll narrowly squeak through with a win.

Season: 4-7

CLAYTON FREEMAN

Times-Union Sports reporter

Lions 31, Jaguars 27

The Edge Rusher Bowl (Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson went 1-2 in the NFL Draft) matches two particularly inconsistent teams in a far-from-predictable NFL season. Is this the week that the Jaguars' run of NFC futility finally ends? If Trevor Lawrence performs in Ford Field the way he did last week against Baltimore, maybe. But the Lions check off a lot of boxes: They're more rested, they're playing at home, they've won three of their last five and nearly took down the Vikings, Dolphins and Bills.

Season: 4-7

TIM WALTERS

Jaguars 35, Lions 31

I've won four in a row. Can I retire? Deciding on how I'm going to choose this game is as painful as brain freeze. The Jaguars are one-point underdogs, so it's essentially a push. For me, it comes down to, can the Jaguars stop Amon-Ra St. Brown? Perhaps the most overlooked wideout in the league because of where he plays, St. Brown has been tremendous this season. In the one game he didn't play, the Lions lost. In a second game where he got injured just after the game's start, the Lions only scored 6 points and lost. He had 122 yards against the Bills' vaunted defense last week. If Josh Allen and Travor Walker can step up to hound QB Jared Goff so he doesn't have time to find St. Brown, then I think the Jaguars can do what it takes to win this game. The Jaguars will need to score plenty of points against one of the league's worst defensive units. In fact, they may need to surpass their season-high 38 points accomplished against the Chargers. It's the only game where they've scored more than 30 this season. It's a long way of saying, I'll take the Jaguars, but with plenty of reticence.

Season: 6-5

