wearegreenbay.com
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
Fire at facility in Appleton leads to second red bulb on firefighter's wreath
On Saturday, Appleton Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of a structure fire at a manufacturing facility in the 1600 Block of W. Spencer Street.
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
wearegreenbay.com
Bridge in Oshkosh partially closes for maintenance, week of December 5
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the part-time closure of the Main Street Bridge in downtown Oshkosh beginning this week. Officials state that the closure of the Main Street Bridge is for routine maintenance, and closures are set to begin on December 5.
wearegreenbay.com
Quick response from Fond du Lac Co. deputy extinguishes house fire, likely caused by damaged extension cord
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response from a Fond du Lac County deputy saved a house from sustaining significant damage from a fire likely caused by a damaged extension cord. In a video post shared on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy...
Fox11online.com
Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
WISN
WATCH: Body cam video of Fond du Lac home saved from fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post with body cam video of a deputy that saved a home from being engulfed by flames. At 3:41 a.m. Friday, 911 received a call from a homeowner on Schoenberg Road who reported her house was on fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Falls pedestrian accident; woman in critical condition
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Sheboygan Falls Thursday, Dec. 1. It happened around 5:20 p.m. near Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a female pedestrian was attempting to walk across North Main Street when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Sheboygan Falls, driver cooperating
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening while attempting to cross the street in Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, when emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of North Main Street and WIS 32.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna Police respond to early morning crash involving utility pole, driver arrested for OWI
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Outagamie County is facing an OWI charge after crashing her vehicle into a utility pole early Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Kaukauna Police Department responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Maria Street for a report of a car that hit a utility pole.
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Costo theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole from Costco. The theft happened Nov. 20 at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said the man took a gaming computer and monitor that he did not pay for. Anyone with information is asked to please...
Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption
A manure spill in east central Wisconsin led to traffic disruptions lasting several hours Tuesday. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kiel Police Department took to Facebook to draw attention to a manure spill that had affected all of Fremont Street within city limits. The department encouraged drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has taken two suspects into custody following a shooting on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of one person.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.
CBS 58
Sunday morning shooting leaves one woman dead near 107th & Heather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., near 107th St. between Wabash and Heather Avenues. The victim, an unidentified female sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Milwaukee police say...
wisfarmer.com
Manure spill snarls downtown traffic in Kiel
The owner of a trucking company responsible for a manure spill in downtown Kiel is making amends by offering to help clean vehicles or property impacted by the spill. Motorists and property owners along Fremont Street received a noxious surprise Tuesday morning after a manure tanker traveling through the city accidentally leaked its load on the downtown byway and other rural roads.
