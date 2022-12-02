Read full article on original website
Cameras caught Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling Tua Tagovailoa after a bad play: 'I [expletived] that up'
Mike McDaniel is having a great year. In his first season as an NFL head coach, he’s not only got the Miami Dolphins out to an 8-3 start but has developed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into an bonafide MVP candidate. He’s also developed a reputation as an honest, self-aware head...
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Bettor reportedly lost $440,000 due to Lions blowout win against Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had one New Jersey bettor pulling their hair out early and often during their 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. According to a Vegas Stats and Information Network report, this bettor placed a $440,000 wager for the Jaguars to cover the +1 spread in Detroit. The band-aid was ripped off pretty quickly, though, with the Lions creating a takeaway on the game’s second play and scoring a little more than three minutes later. Action Network reports that 70% of 106,966 bets went toward the Lions, with 55% of the money being wagered their way, too.
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
Detroit Lions: Duce Staley gives optimistic update on D’Andre Swift
Prior to the start of the season, Detroit Lions assistant coach/running backs coach Duce Staley said D’Andre Swift could be one of the best running backs in the NFL if he could just stay healthy and put it all together. In Week 1, during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift carried the ball 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, while also catching three passes for 31 yards. Since then, he has done very little, as injuries have eith kept him off of the field or limited him from taking on a full load. On Friday, Staley spoke to the media and he gave an optimistic update.
Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and the Detroit Lions (4-7) will each be putting their 2022 seasons on the line this Sunday. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can the Jaguars slow down Detroit's offense?. John Shipley:...
Deshaun Watson ‘Treatment is Helping’? Browns at Houston Texans About More Than Football
The Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in a highly-anticipated and emotional battle on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his NFL return against his former team after a 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. ... And while today is about football, it's also about something else:...
Giants receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) out vs. Commanders
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the visiting Washington Commanders due to
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Detroit Lions activate rookie first-round draft pick
The Detroit Lions will finally have their rookie first-round pick available to play on Sunday. 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Lions plan to activate the wide receiver for their game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news of Williams’ activation on Saturday. Schefter tweeted, “The Read more... The post Detroit Lions activate rookie first-round draft pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman
Both the regular season and conference championship weekend have all officially come to a close which means the announcement of this year's Heisman trophy winner. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and while it may be an outside chance, there is still a case for Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the award.
Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind
Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
