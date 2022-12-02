ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim and Khloé Kardashian turn heads during night out in Miami

By Leah Bitsky
 2 days ago

The Kardashians started off their Art Basel Miami festivities with a Burberry bang.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were “very noticeable” while dining at David Grutman and Bad Bunny’s new restaurant Gekkō in the city’s bustling Brickell neighborhood on Thursday night, an insider tells Page Six exclusively.

We’re told the duo were joined by the Groot Hospitality founder and their close pal Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban.

“There was lots of paparazzi and people on the street right outside taking pictures and videos of them,” the source says. “They were very noticeable.”

The group arrived around 9 p.m. and were seated in the main dining room where “everyone saw them.”

After enjoying their dinner, the sisters made their way to a star-studded bash celebrating art, design and fashion thrown by W Magazine and Burberry at a private Miami residence.

Kim, 42, wore a leather micro tube top that showed off her toned abs and baggy motocross-inspired pants. She accessorized with sunglasses and over-the-knee boots.

Meanwhile, Khloé, 38, rocked a skintight black unitard and a bedazzled alien handbag.

Other guests at the fashion fête included Karlie Kloss, Serena Williams, Skepta, Camila Morrone, Derek Blasberg, Diplo, Dixie D’Amelio, Jared Leto, Lori Harvey and SAINt JHN.

Also there were W Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Sara Moonves, and Burberry’s chief creative officer, Daniel Lee.

Partygoers sipped on signature cocktails by Cincoro Tequila and danced to a DJ set by Agathe Mougin.

Kim’s support for the British luxury brand comes after she denounced Balenciaga over an ad campaign featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM-style harnesses .

The mom of four had famously posed for several Balenciaga campaigns and walked in the brand’s runway show .

Karlie Kloss (right) and several other stars attended the Burberry x W Magazine event.
Getty Images for W Magazine

Amid the backlash, the Skims founder shared that she was “shaken” by the “disturbing” campaign and would re-evaluate her partnership with the company.

“The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” she said in a statement.

Kim also reportedly turned down a 2023 Balenciaga campaign after the scandal.

