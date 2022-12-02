Read full article on original website
Related
Does beer hold the key to fighting Alzheimer’s disease?
Hoppy beers, in moderation, could help to reduce dementia, a study suggests. Researchers from the University of Milano-Bicocca tested four common varieties of hop flower extracts that are found in beer to see how well they would help to prevent brain protein clumping, which can lead to Alzheimer’s. Hop...
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
scitechdaily.com
New Discovery Could Resolve a Parkinson’s Disease Mystery
A recent study reveals how Parkinson’s spreads throughout the brain. According to a recent study led by Weill Cornell Medicine scientists, aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of Parkinson’s disease patients through a cellular waste-ejection process. During the process, known as lysosomal exocytosis, neurons release...
MedicalXpress
Biomarker in urine could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease can remain undetected until it is too late to treat. Large-scale screening programs could help to detect early-stage disease, but current diagnostic methods are too cumbersome and expensive. Now, a new study is the first to identify formic acid as a sensitive urinary biomarker that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease, potentially paving the way for inexpensive and convenient disease screening.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
Medical News Today
What to know about alcoholic dementia
Dementia is an umbrella term for a variety of conditions that affect a person’s processing skills and memory. There are a variety of different types, including Alzheimer’s as well as dementia related to alcohol use. Alcohol-related dementia can occur in people who misuse alcohol. There are two main...
Gizmodo
At Least Two Deaths Have Now Been Linked to an Experimental Alzheimer's Treatment
An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease may pose a life-threatening risk of brain bleeding for certain patients, an investigative report out this week suggests. The paper, published Monday in the journal Science, details the case of a 65-year-old woman who died from massive hemorrhaging that could have arisen from taking a common blood thinner while on the experimental drug. The incident is believed to be the second similar death linked to the treatment, which will be reviewed for approval by the Food and Drug Administration early next year.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Researchers looking at urine test to detect Alzheimer's disease
BOSTON - One day, doctors may be able to diagnose Alzheimer's disease with a simple urine test.Currently, diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's disease involve blood tests, spinal taps, and expensive brain scans involving radiation.But researchers in China studied 574 people with varying degrees of cognitive function and found formic acid in the urine of people with mild symptoms.They say one day this simple, inexpensive urine test could be used on a large large-scale to diagnose and screen people for Alzheimer's disease early on when treatment might still provide some benefit.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
France 24
New Alzheimer's drug hailed for results but comes with risks
Experts hailed full data Wednesday showing a new drug can slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients, but warned improvements were comparatively small and the treatment can have serious side effects. Preliminary data from a trial of lecanemab was released in September and found it slowed cognitive decline by 27 percent...
Medical News Today
Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea
Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
scitechdaily.com
Why Alzheimer’s Disease Damages Certain Parts of the Brain – New Genetic Clues
Research findings could help explain rare symptoms such as problems with language and vision. The first sign of Alzheimer’s disease is typically memory loss, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of progressively worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain — the memory area — before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
MedicalXpress
Seizures seem tied to faster decline in people with dementia
Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow down the progression of cognitive impairment," said Dr. Ifrah Zawar, lead study author and an assistant professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Number 1 Neurological Disease?
Neurological diseases are those that affect the brain, spinal cord, and/or nerves throughout the body. There are nearly 600 neurological disorders. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) What are the top 5 neurological disorders?. 1. Headache. Headaches are classified into four types:. Vascular headache: Includes cluster headaches, which cause recurrent bouts of...
MedicalXpress
Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows promise, but there are many hurdles still to overcome
The first drug that can slow the rate of decline in Alzheimer's patients has been found. The experimental drug, called lecanemab, is an antibody that targets the toxic clumps of amyloid protein associated with the mind-robbing disease. While these results are cause for celebration, there are still significant questions about its safety and rollout.
Simple urine test could spot signs of Alzheimer’s before doctors notice it
A BASIC urine test could spot early Alzheimer’s disease before doctors notice it, a study claims. More than half a million Brits have the illness, making it the top cause of dementia. But it requires complex tests and scans to diagnose, meaning people cannot be mass-screened to catch it...
