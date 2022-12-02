Read full article on original website
cdrecycler.com
Ferrous market might finally rebound
After seven months of continuously declining prices, ferrous scrap shippers might finally see prices move in their favor in December. That is the tentative conclusion of late November surveying and reporting being conducted by Davis Index. Prices for prompt grades that reached more than $740 per ton this March plunged...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages
If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Sell the Bear Market Rally Now and Buy These 7 Dividend-Paying Hard Asset Stocks
While the bear market rally has been stunning, it may be smart to sell now and use the proceeds to buy stocks that pay good dividends and can act as a hedge against further downside. These seven hard asset stocks fit the bill.
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
agupdate.com
A good opportunity for corn
Corn closed the week half a cent higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn export inspections, for the week ending Nov. 17 were 19.5 million bushels, down slightly from the previous week's 21.1 million bushels and well below last year's same-week exports of 32.5 million bushels. Through the first 11 full weeks of the 2022 and 2023 marketing year, cumulative corn export inspections of 216 million bushels are down 30% from last year's 308 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, being only marginally above 2019-2020's 197 million bushels at this time - a year which ultimately saw total exports reach just 1.776 billion bushels. Corn export inspections will need to average roughly 44.1 million bushels per week through the end of next August, nearly identical to last year's 45.2 million bushels per week average from this point forward.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy if the Bear Market Continues in 2023
These stocks aren't bargain buys just yet, but they could be soon.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
tipranks.com
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Heat Pumps for Cold Climates
Air-source heat pumps are central to efforts to reduce building emissions. They use electricity to move heat out of the house in summer and into the house in winter. Over the course of a heating or cooling season, heat pumps can move three or more units of heat for every unit of electricity they consume. When combined with low-carbon electricity from wind and photovoltaics, they can deliver year-round comfort without fossil fuels.
US stocks drop and bond yields rise as traders await round of new economic data
US stocks fell to start the week. The market is awaiting new economic data points after the surprisingly strong November jobs report on Friday.
4 Important Reasons Investors Should Buy Lovesac Stock Before 2023
The stock is unbelievably cheap for a business with a very marketable product.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Five Below Stock Soared Today
Five Below reported financial results that were down in many metrics from last year but better than management previously expected. The company is improving heading into the holiday shopping season, which is good news for shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
via.news
Procter & Gamble And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Progressive Corporation (PGR), Standard Register Company (SR), Procter & Gamble (PG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Kirby Corporation And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Kirby Corporation (KEX), Kimball Electronics (KE), CoStar Group (CSGP) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
beefmagazine.com
Comparison brings cattle price opportunity
Yesterday as I was updating slides for next week’s marketing school, and I had a tab open and had the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifying event on. I knew a handful of the guys participating. I couldn’t help but recall what they sounded like when they began their auctioneer careers and compared that to how they did yesterday. I think all the contestants, that I got to see, did an outstanding job. I know the criteria for judging and I felt like they nailed it. It probably came down to who handled their nerves the best.
hbsdealer.com
Eye on Retail: Dollar General expands
The discount retailer plans a giant footprint expansion in fiscal 2023. Dollar General’s third-quarter sales rose 11.1% but costs took a bite out of the company’s earnings. The discounter remains committed to expanding its footprint, with plans to execute approximately 3,170 U.S. real estate projects in fiscal year...
