WATCH: Florida Driver Crashes Into Fireworks Shop, Sparking Huge Fire

Photo: Getty Images

A viral video captured the moment a car smashed into a Florida fireworks shop, causing fireworks to pop off and spark a massive fire inside the business.

Footage shared on TikTok shows the back end of an SUV sticking out of Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne as loud explosions ring out from the store. The user recording can be heard saying, "Oh my god," as rockets, mortars, and other fireworks spew out of the business. The TikTok has wracked up over 22 million views since it was posted Tuesday (November 29).

According to the Tampa Bay Times , the crash happened on Monday (November 28) after a 53-year-old driver rear-ended another vehicle slamming into Phantom Fireworks. The driver was killed in the shocking incident.

“It was wild. I could not believe how close people were to it as the fireworks were still blowing up ,” Richard Griffin, who witnessed what happened, told reporters. “The mortars and stuff like that, those things can go 100 yards or more when you shoot them straight in the air. So you’ve got these mortars and all sorts of different types of fireworks that are shooting all over.”

Police said the 5,573-square-foot fireworks shop was destroyed by the blaze. The user who posted the video also shared the aftermath of the terrible fire .

Officials are investigating the crash.