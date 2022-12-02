ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Justin Reid finds himself on HC Andy Reid's naughty list ahead of clash vs. Bengals

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Reid told Fox4's PJ Green that he would "lockdown" Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday. Reid later clarified on Twitter that he meant to say tight end Hayden Hurst, whose name he couldn't remember.

Cincinnati star wideout Ja'Marr Chase shot back at Reid via Twitter and on Thursday, Hurst reacted strongly as well. The safety is in his first campaign with Kansas City after starting his career with four seasons with the Houston Texans.

The Week 13 tilt is not only a rematch of last winter's Bengals overtime win but has major postseason implications this time around too. The Chiefs will enter Sunday atop the AFC at 9-2, but a loss to Joe Burrow and company would put them in a tie with the 9-3 Buffalo Bills (who own the tiebreaker with Kansas City).

The Bengals, meanwhile, are in the middle of the pack at 7-4. They could jump the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) for first place in the AFC North with a win and a Baltimore loss or could fall all the way out of the playoff picture with a defeat.

