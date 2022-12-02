Read full article on original website
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Kirkwood High hires Gallatin coach to lead new school football program
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kirkwood High School has hired Gallatin High School’s head coach Chad Watson as their first-ever head football coach during a news conference on Thursday. The decision came after an extensive head coaching search that included 40 applicants and two rounds of interviews. “When...
On his 2nd trek across America, Bearsun passes through Troy
Most of us have at some point in life have sought a new horizon. We may have enrolled in a class we always wanted to take or started a new hobby. And then there is Jesse Larios, of California, who donned a life-size anime bear costume and pawed it across America.
St. Mary’s High School football team wins state championship
The St. Mary's High School football team celebrated a big win on Friday. They brought home a state championship title.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair
The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
New 39,000 Square Foot Indoor Slide Park Opens in Missouri
Get ready to slide your way down one of the biggest indoor slide parks built and it's right here in Missouri. Slick City St. Louis West in Chestfield just opened in late November and is a 39-000 square foot facility with slides for all ages. It's described as being like a waterpark without water. There are 10 slides with different heights the riders can slide down and land right into a pile of mats.
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
Missouri’s most expensive fraud: Martin Sigillito
Martin T. Sigillito was an Anglican bishop and a lawyer. He was also imprisoned for 40 years for his Ponzi scheme.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
Friday: Exhibition at the Luminary explores how white women uphold white supremacy
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Abstractions of whiteness are in focus at the Luminary in “Kelly Kristin Jones: nwl.”. Through photography prints and sculpture, the...
Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was updated to reflect the correct location. WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A group of Mid-Missouri rescue divers are looking for a missing paraglider. On Oct. 26, Kenny Loudermilk went paragliding with a friend near Highway 47 and the Missouri River in Washington. It would be the last time he was seen. "It was a shock The post Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
Kitchen Conservatory coming to Brentwood
The business offering cooking classes from beginner to gourmet, Kitchen Conservatory, is moving from Clayton to a new location in Brentwood on Manchester Road — the location of the now demolished Brentwood Lanes and the smaller contiguous lot to the west. The lot to the west is the one...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2022
The ones we welcomed and the ones we lost last month
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
IBEW Local 4 at KSDK to consider strike vote Sunday
Union rejects ‘discussions’ that would change conditions already in current contract. An effort to destroy the union contract for broadcast engineers at KSDK Channel 5 will be outlined to members of IBEW Local 4 at a special union meeting this Sunday, Dec. 4 at which time the union anticipates taking a strike vote, Local 4 Business Manager Mike Pendergast announced in an email to his members last week.
