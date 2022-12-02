ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

clarksvillenow.com

Kirkwood High hires Gallatin coach to lead new school football program

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kirkwood High School has hired Gallatin High School’s head coach Chad Watson as their first-ever head football coach during a news conference on Thursday. The decision came after an extensive head coaching search that included 40 applicants and two rounds of interviews. “When...
timestribunenews.com

On his 2nd trek across America, Bearsun passes through Troy

Most of us have at some point in life have sought a new horizon. We may have enrolled in a class we always wanted to take or started a new hobby. And then there is Jesse Larios, of California, who donned a life-size anime bear costume and pawed it across America.
Washington Missourian

Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union

And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
advantagenews.com

Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair

The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
1070 KHMO-AM

New 39,000 Square Foot Indoor Slide Park Opens in Missouri

Get ready to slide your way down one of the biggest indoor slide parks built and it's right here in Missouri. Slick City St. Louis West in Chestfield just opened in late November and is a 39-000 square foot facility with slides for all ages. It's described as being like a waterpark without water. There are 10 slides with different heights the riders can slide down and land right into a pile of mats.
FOX2now.com

Windy morning leads to blustery temps

High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was updated to reflect the correct location. WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A group of Mid-Missouri rescue divers are looking for a missing paraglider. On Oct. 26, Kenny Loudermilk went paragliding with a friend near Highway 47 and the Missouri River in Washington. It would be the last time he was seen.  "It was a shock The post Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
40southnews.com

Kitchen Conservatory coming to Brentwood

The business offering cooking classes from beginner to gourmet, Kitchen Conservatory, is moving from Clayton to a new location in Brentwood on Manchester Road — the location of the now demolished Brentwood Lanes and the smaller contiguous lot to the west. The lot to the west is the one...
KICK AM 1530

Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
CJ Coombs

Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed

Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
labortribune.com

IBEW Local 4 at KSDK to consider strike vote Sunday

Union rejects ‘discussions’ that would change conditions already in current contract. An effort to destroy the union contract for broadcast engineers at KSDK Channel 5 will be outlined to members of IBEW Local 4 at a special union meeting this Sunday, Dec. 4 at which time the union anticipates taking a strike vote, Local 4 Business Manager Mike Pendergast announced in an email to his members last week.

