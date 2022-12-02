Read full article on original website
Dodgers linked to 5-time All-Star slugger in free agency
After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger JD Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc before.
Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday
After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Dodgers lose key reliever to AL team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin will reportedly be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
Dodgers News: Former LA Trade Deadline Acquisition Signs With Red Sox
The Red Sox get the Cold Play front man at a premium.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal
CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year...
Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
Former Dodger Joins Brewers on Minor League Deal
This upcoming offseason, Former Dodgers infielder, Eddy Alvarez will be joining the Brewers for spring training.
Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
White Sox Officially Sign Mike Clevinger as Winter Meetings Begin
White Sox officially add Clevinger as Winter Meetings begin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As baseball's Winter Meetings get underway Sunday, the White Sox have finalized their first major offseason roster addition. The White Sox announced they’ve agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with free agent starter Mike...
Atlanta Hawks face tension after dispute between Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan
The Atlanta Hawks face tension after star point guard Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan had a dispute before the game against the Denver Nuggets.
Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff plan after Kolten Wong trade
The Milwaukee Brewers dealt Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mainers for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro on Friday. The trade led some to believe that Milwaukee was on the verge of a complete fire-sale. But the Brewers are opting for a different course of action following the Wong trade, per Bob Nightengale.
Texas Rangers Offseason Central
Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.
