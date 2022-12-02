ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers linked to 5-time All-Star slugger in free agency

After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger JD Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc before.
dodgerblue.com

Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday

After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers lose key reliever to AL team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin will reportedly be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
FOX Sports

Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year...
The Spun

Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
NBC Chicago

White Sox Officially Sign Mike Clevinger as Winter Meetings Begin

White Sox officially add Clevinger as Winter Meetings begin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As baseball's Winter Meetings get underway Sunday, the White Sox have finalized their first major offseason roster addition. The White Sox announced they’ve agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with free agent starter Mike...

