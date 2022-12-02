ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Learn about Orbital Reef and the LEO economy at TC Sessions: Space

Get on board: Buy your pass today, and then explore all the space tech opportunities in L.A. the conference agenda for the full list of interviews, panel discussions, fireside chats and breakouts. Right now, though, we want to highlight a session led by one of our partners. We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating:
TechCrunch

Meet the early-stage startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space

These are thrilling times, and TC Sessions: Space 2022, which takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles, is where you’ll meet the leading founders, investors and makers building the future of space exploration today. Countdown to launch: Buy a pass now and be in the room to learn,...
SpaceNews.com

Rocket Lab launches subsidiary focused on national security market

WASHINGTON — Rocket Lab, a launch services company and space hardware manufacturer, announced Dec. 1 it is creating a separate entity to focus on U.S. defense and intelligence agency customers. The new business sector, called Rocket Lab National Security, also will work with U.S. allies, the company said. Rocket...
The Associated Press

BAE Systems announces partners for Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle design

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005825/en/ BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). (Credit: BAE Systems)
The Independent

MIT invents self-replicating AI robots

Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
thepennyhoarder.com

Got a Year of Sales Experience? WFH as a Sales Development Rep for Appen

Appen, a data collection company, is hiring a sales development representative. You will be working remotely from anywhere full time. You will be responsible for generating new business opportunities and researching leads at technology companies. Expect to exceed weekly and monthly metrics. You must have at least one year of...
Benzinga

Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
TechCrunch

Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce

Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
The Atlantic

How Vast Is the Cosmos, Really?

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. There are billions of planets in our galaxy, and billions of galaxies in...
TechCrunch

When a startup’s founders are pretty much its board

Hello! It’s my first full week back in some time, and I’m excited. Turns out having COVID helped me get more rest than I have had in a very long while. (Silver linings.) The week of Thanksgiving turned out to be less boring than I expected — I reported that three of alternative financing startup Pipe’s co-founders were stepping down as the company searched for a “veteran” CEO to take the company to the next level.
dronedj.com

Archer’s Maker eVTOL prototype makes its first full transition flight

Next-generation aircraft developer Archer passed another milestone in what had already been an eventful year for the company, with its Maker prototype electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft making its first full transition flight this week. Archer announced the news two days after Maker on Tuesday successfully completed what...
geekwire.com

Inside the battle against bad bots: Why F5’s CEO believes good technology can ultimately prevail

For anyone reading the news about Ticketmaster and Taylor Swift, or Twitter and Elon Musk, the problem of malicious bots might seem insurmountable. These automated programs can snap up concert tickets in the blink of an eye, or pose as humans on social media, among countless other mischievous tasks. Bad bots are a big problem, accounting for one-quarter to as much as one-half of global internet traffic, or even more, by different estimates.
TechCrunch

Apple expands car key sharing, Bird charts out a strategy and layoffs come for Motional

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Layoffs continue to run through the tech industry, and more specifically the autonomous vehicle sector. The latest company to trim its workforce is Motional, the joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: ChatGPT’s user experience and implementation ‘should have Google scared’

Heeeey! Today has been a fun, rich, and varied day of news on your favorite tech news site. Haje got the unfortunate news that he will be attending his 15th CES in Las Vegas, so if you’re going with your startup, the TC hardware team wants to hear from you. Oh, and we have a slew of gift guides coming up — here’s a sneaky preview for the first few, if you want some inspiration for getting the jump on your holiday shopping. — Christine and Haje.
Axios

GHO buys lab informatics player Sapio Sciences

GHO Capital Partners' European footprint set it apart from other bidders vying for lab informatics player Sapio Sciences, the firm tells Axios. Why it matters: Lab informatics needs a tech revamp, with most processes remaining paper-based as legacy systems continue to dominate the market. With GHO's backing to scale it, Sapio may emerge as a formidable player.
The Associated Press

FINEOS Wins Elevation Award at Business & Finance Awards

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL ) received the 2022 Elevation Award at the 48 th Annual Business & Finance Awards in association with KPMG at the Convention Centre Dublin on Thursday, Dec. 1. The highly competitive and prestigious award in association with Enterprise Ireland honors Irish businesses operating with an international focus while having a significant impact in Ireland, and an annual revenue ceiling of €350 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005209/en/ Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland (at left), presents the 2022 Business & Finance Elevation Award to FINEOS Chief Commercial Officer Ian Lynagh (at right) at the 48th Annual Business & Finance Awards at the Convention Centre Dublin. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting today shared the results of its 16 th annual survey of tax and accounting professionals, which found that even in the face of challenges like economic uncertainty and changing tax legislation, early adoption of integrated, cloud-based technology is driving gains in efficiency, productivity, revenue and profitability among accounting firms of all sizes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005484/en/ Infographic of 2023 survey results. (Graphic: Business Wire)

