Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Mobile Food Bank is coming to Living Water Community Church on Monday, December 5th. Anyone in need of assistance with groceries is welcome to come to Living Water Community Church to pick up free food on Monday, December 5th. Volunteers will have the food ready to load. You do need to come with your own box in which to put your food. The Sheldon Food Bank asks you to please remember to bring a box, as this makes distributing the food much easier.

2 DAYS AGO