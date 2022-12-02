Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Holiday Safety Tips From Sioux County Sheriff
Sioux County, Iowa — With the arrival of the Christmas season, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office would like to share some Holiday Safety Tips to contribute to the safety and security of people during the holiday season. The holiday season is always a special time of year but...
Sioux Falls Mayor Wants To Buy Your Family Lunch!
It's the season of giving all across the Sioux Empire, and everyone is feeling the generous spirit including Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mayor TenHaken shared with his Facebook followers that he recognizes members of the community may have experienced a tough year. That's why he wants to help make their holiday season a little brighter and invite them to lunch with him.
KELOLAND TV
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
KELOLAND TV
How you can help ‘Empty the Shelters’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it. Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family. Their...
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Laughter club discusses health benefits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the holiday season and with everything going on it’s important to take time to laugh. This is the goal of the Sioux Falls Laughter Club. The club meets once a month and is completely free to the public. Jill and Dan...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
KELOLAND TV
60-year-old man arrested for construction site burglaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for more than 16 cases of construction burglaries. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jerry Hood has been charged with one count of stolen property. Hood was arrested without incident, Clemens said. Police said...
kiwaradio.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
kiwaradio.com
Man Charged With First Degree Burglary After Orange City Assault
Orange City, Iowa — A Monona, Iowa man has been arrested on a warrant for burglary, assault and other charges after an incident in Orange City. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Orange City Police Department, 35-year-old Michael Walters of Monona is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting the occupant early on November 21st. He was arrested on Thursday, December 1st.
kscj.com
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
dakotanewsnow.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
KELOLAND TV
Scam Alert: Postcard targets recent mortgage consumers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Have you bought a home or taken out a loan recently? You could be a prime target for scammers who are posing as mortgage lenders in KELOLAND. “I have received a card and then a letter that appears to come from my mortgage holder, LEVO Credit Union,” Sioux Falls homeowner Danette Nordquist said.
Stray of the Day: Meet Wally
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Wally, a 1-2 year old, male, German Sheperd and Labrador mix. He was found abandoned on the 2400 block of West street in late October. The shelter says he’s very shy and timid at first but once he warms up to you, […]
amazingmadison.com
Arrests made in connection with burglaries in Brookings and other communities
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Mobile Food Bank Coming Monday, December 5th
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Mobile Food Bank is coming to Living Water Community Church on Monday, December 5th. Anyone in need of assistance with groceries is welcome to come to Living Water Community Church to pick up free food on Monday, December 5th. Volunteers will have the food ready to load. You do need to come with your own box in which to put your food. The Sheldon Food Bank asks you to please remember to bring a box, as this makes distributing the food much easier.
KELOLAND TV
Update on crash involving garbage truck in Sioux Falls
Sioux City Journal
Suspect in Sioux City bar shooting has charges dropped
SIOUX CITY — Attempted murder and other charges have been dismissed against a man accused of shooting another man at a Sioux City bar. Naji Shorter, 30, of Sioux City, faced charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, willful injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser in connection with the April 4 shooting at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
