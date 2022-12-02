ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Operation Court Broom rocked Miami’s judicial system. Here’s what happened to key players

By David Ovalle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vo1H_0jVUumC300

Operation Court Broom was a landmark corruption investigation into Miami’s criminal justice system that led to a slew of indictments in the early 1990s. In all, five judges were charged, alongside a slew of attorneys.

One of those attorneys, William Castro, was convicted and sentenced to more than three years in prison. He turned his life around and on Thursday was honored by the Miami Catholic Lawyers Guild.

For Miami lawyer, imprisoned and disbarred decades ago, award caps life of redemption

Here’s what happened to some of the players in the case.

▪ Raymond Takiff A flamboyant defense attorney, Takiff ran into IRS problems and agreed to wear a wire to catch crooked judges in Miami-Dade’s criminal courthouse. He died in 1998 — before all of the trials were completed — of heart complications. He was 60.

▪ Phillip Davis The one-time Miami-Dade circuit judge was acquitted in 1993 of accepting bribes to fixed cases. Disbarred, he later went on to run a grant-funded program intended to teach impoverished inner-city residents job and life skills in Miami. State prosecutors charged him with stealing grant money, and he was sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in state prison.

▪ Alfonso Sepe — The former Miami-Dade judge pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe and spent more than a year in prison. He spent his final years in retirement, dying in 2016 at age 88.

▪ Harvey Shenberg — The former Miami-Dade circuit judge was convicted of giving out confidential information to a defense attorney who was secretly working with the feds. He lost at trial in 1993. After spending nearly 11 years in prison, Shenberg started a consulting business aimed at helping prisoners-to-be adjust to life behind bars.

▪ Roy Gelber — After he was implicated, the former judge cooperated with prosecutors and testified against several defense attorneys who had given illegal kickbacks in exchange for court appointments. Gelber was sentenced to five years in prison. He remain disbarred and lives in Broward County. His name briefly popped up on the corporate records of Military Air Parts International, a company accused of duping investors, although he was not implicated in the case.

▪ David Goodhart — The former Miami-Dade judge did 35 months in federal prison, and was released in 2010 after having cooperated with federal prosecutors. Upon his release in 2000, the then-71-year-old said he had a job lined up as an assistant at the Melreese golf club in Miami.

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade to re-sign three lobbying firms for state, federal transportation advocacy

Officials waived competitive bidding requirements to allow the renegotiations without outside proposals. Miami-Dade will soon decide whether to continue paying for the services of three lobbying firms that for years have advocated for the county’s transportation interests in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. On Thursday, the county’s transportation planning board...
niceville.com

Two-day crime spree leads to 27 years in prison for Florida man

FLORIDA — A two-day crime spree that involved carjacking, robbery, and a firearm has resulted in a lengthy prison sentence for a Miami man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Frankie David Vargas II of Miami has been sentenced to 27...
Click10.com

Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
WSVN-TV

1 transported in officer involved shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to an incident in Miami that escalated when an officer discharged his firearm. Officers were dispatched around 3.a.m. on Sunday due to reports of an assault in a parking area Wynwood. Officers said while trying to get hold of the suspect near Northwest 22nd Avenue...
usf.edu

Miami-Dade resident files legal challenge to block contentious wetlands boundary move

A controversial vote to move Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary to make way for a warehouse logistics center about a mile from a mangrove preserve and Biscayne Bay is being challenged by a nearby homeowner. Nita Lewis, an associate chemistry professor at the University of Miami, filed a petition...
NBC Miami

Families Question Use of Cameras on I-95 in South Florida After Recent Shootings

A number of recent unsolved shootings on Interstate 95 in South Florida have family members asking that surveillance cameras along the highway be recorded. The road rage shooting over the weekend on I-95 in Broward is the latest to go unsolved. Ana "Ani" Estevez, a preschool teacher and student at...
niceville.com

Firearm possession ends with prison for Florida man with history of violence

FLORIDA – A Florida man with a violent past has been sentenced to prison for possessing a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Markeith West, 28, of Fort...
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca

A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
43K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy