Cameras caught Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling Tua Tagovailoa after a bad play: 'I [expletived] that up'
Mike McDaniel is having a great year. In his first season as an NFL head coach, he’s not only got the Miami Dolphins out to an 8-3 start but has developed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into an bonafide MVP candidate. He’s also developed a reputation as an honest, self-aware head...
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Bettor reportedly lost $440,000 due to Lions blowout win against Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions had one New Jersey bettor pulling their hair out early and often during their 40-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. According to a Vegas Stats and Information Network report, this bettor placed a $440,000 wager for the Jaguars to cover the +1 spread in Detroit. The band-aid was ripped off pretty quickly, though, with the Lions creating a takeaway on the game’s second play and scoring a little more than three minutes later. Action Network reports that 70% of 106,966 bets went toward the Lions, with 55% of the money being wagered their way, too.
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The One Giants Contract No One is Talking About (But Should Be)
According to Over the Cap, the New York Giants are projected to have almost $60 million in cap space next year. That number is likely to increase if they, as expected, terminate receiver Kenny Golladay's contract. Depending on when the Giants dump that horrific contract, the Giants could save an additional $6.7 million (pre-June 1) or $13.5 million (post-June 1, which is the more likely scenario).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Make Five Players Inactive Against Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers will sit five players as healthy inactive for their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and cornerback Josh Jackson have all been named inactive for the Steelers. The Steelers avoided injury...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Flick’s Forum: Why Time is Now for Falcons’ Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota QB Swap
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota knew the situation. There were just over 40 seconds on the clock, and he had to lead his offense some 60 yards down the field with no timeouts to give kicker Younghoe Koo a shot to tie the game. Mariota dropped back to pass, navigated...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) fully practices on Friday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice. After consecutive full sessions on Thursday and Friday, Fournette's Week 13 availability is trending in the right direction. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Fournette to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Houston Texans’ Eno Benjamin, Amari Rodgers active, surprise scratch at TE
HOUSTON -- Texans running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Amari Rodgers are active for the first time since joining the team off waivers. Benjamin was previously with the Arizona Cardinals, and Rodgers was previously with the Green Bay Packers. Texans running back Rex Burkhead is out with a concussion,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deion Sanders ‘Very Capable’ of Being NFL Coach, Jones Says
Deion Sanders is reportedly set to become Colorado’s new coach, ending weeks of speculation over where he will land in his next job. The decision is validation that the NFL Hall of Famer made the right choice to enter coaching three years ago instead of staying in the media.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have gone through a rollercoaster season so far in 2022, but the upswing continued on Sunday in a 27-24 win. The team made sure no one in the locker room doubts where they stand among the NFL's best with a new sign near the locker room reading, "They gotta play us."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Germaine Pratt Forces Fumble Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals flipped the momentum in their battle with the Chiefs with a huge forced fumble by Germaine Pratt. The linebacker added to his career-best season with his big play on All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Watch the moment below as Cincinnati trails 24-20. The game is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals host Chiefs in AFC Championship Rematch
If revenge is a dish best served cold then it makes perfect sense why the first Sunday in December is filled with this slate of games. Players and coaches are going up against their old teams, teams with history get another look at each other with the playoff race getting tighter and then there’s plenty of divisional games between rivals that need no introduction.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman
Both the regular season and conference championship weekend have all officially come to a close which means the announcement of this year's Heisman trophy winner. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and while it may be an outside chance, there is still a case for Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the award.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable and Robert Williams (knee), Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
