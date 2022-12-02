ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William meets the Kennedys as wife Kate flies solo at Harvard

By Emily Crane, Sara Nathan
 2 days ago

British royalty meets American royalty.

Prince William rubbed shoulders with the Kennedys in Boston on Friday — as his wife Kate flew solo at Harvard University on the third day of their whirlwind US trip .

The Prince of Wales, 40, was spotted shaking hands with Caroline Kennedy and her children, Jack and Tatiana Schlossberg, as he arrived at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum just after noon.

At one point of a tour of the library, Caroline Kennedy stopped to point out a signed photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which had been given to President Kennedy and wife Jackie when they visited Buckingham Palace in 1961.

“There’s the one from your grandmother,” she could be heard telling the heir to the British throne.

William responded: “Oh yeah, 1961.”

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales, also 40, carried out a solo appearance at Harvard University where she was greeted by cheers of “we love you Kate.”

Prince William, 40, was greeted by Caroline Kennedy as he arrived at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday.
The Princess of Wales flew solo during an appearance at Harvard University on Friday.
The beaming mom-of-three donned a navy Emilia Wickstead houndstooth dress as she toured the school’s Center on the Developing Child, which has partnered with her own Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate, who was armed with a black notebook filled with ideas and questions, spoke with researchers about the advances in science that can aid in a child’s future.

She was also spotted signing Harvard’s guest book, which her father-in-law, King Charles III, also signed 36 years earlier during his own tour.

Outside, Kate briefly greeted fans and posed for selfies with some.

“She thanked us for coming out in the cold,” said Allison Morgan, a royal fan who traveled from Williamsburg, Virginia, to catch a glimpse of the princess.

William toured the JFK library with Caroline and two of her children, Jack (pictured) and Tatiana Schlossberg.
During her Harvard visit, Kate signed the same guest book her father-in-law, King Charles III, signed 36 years earlier.
“I’m a huge fan of the royals. My mum was a fan of Diana and my grandmother a fan of the Queen. It is a family tradition.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales were scheduled to reunite late Friday for a meet-and-greet with President Biden, who will also be in Boston.

The couple is then scheduled to attend the glitzy Earthshot Prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall — complete with performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding, and Chloe x Halle.

It is the royal couple’s first trip to the US since 2014 — and the first international once since Queen Elizabeth’s death in September.

The Princess of Wales posed for selfies with fans as she left the Ivy League school on Friday.
After attending a welcome event Wednesday at City Hall and then a Boston Celtics game, the royal couple spent much of Thursday hearing about the threats of climate change and solutions in the works.

They later spent time at a nonprofit that helps young people stay out of jail and away from violence.

The beginning of their trip was marred by the release of the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary on Thursday.

A palace insider told Page Six they believe the Sussexes were trying to “disrupt and clash” with William and Kate’s US visit.

