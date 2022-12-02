Zion National Park opens main canyon to vehicles for winter season

The fall colors moved in and the summer crowds moved out at Zion National Park last month, and park officials announced this week they were settling in for a toned-down winter schedule.

After a busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend that saw parking lots fill up by early morning, park managers stopped running the park’s shuttle buses and opened the main Zion Canyon to regular vehicle travel.

Most of the services in the park remain open during the winter season, although some of the schedules change and the free shuttle service, required for visitors wishing to see the main canyon during the busy summer months, closes for the season, except when crowds hit around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Winter wonderland

Winter hiking in Zion offers unique opportunities to see wildlife and snow-covered peaks. Crowds tend to be smaller and many of the major amenities, including the main visitor's center, remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the park's website.

While snow accumulation on the canyon floor is minimal, officials recommend visitors dress in layers, with daytime highs dropping to about 52 degrees on average in January, with lows below 30 degrees.

The smaller crowds also contribute to a different overall atmosphere. Last year there were 211,983 visitors for all of December. There were more than 400,000 every month from March to October, according to National Park Service records.

Fall personal vehicle access in Zion Canyon starts Nov. 28

The last day of fall shuttle service in Zion Canyon and Springdale was Nov. 27.

Visitors can drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

Plan for limited parking. When parking in Zion Canyon is full, the Park Service may temporarily close the road.

Shuttle service resumes Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Shuttle service will resume in Zion Canyon and Springdale starting on Dec. 23 for 10 days.

During these 10 days, visitors cannot drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

Winter personal vehicle access in Zion Canyon starts January 2, 2022

The last day of winter shuttle service in Zion Canyon and Springdale is Jan. 1.

Visitors can drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive starting on Jan. 2.

Plan for limited parking. When parking in Zion Canyon is full, the Park Service may temporarily close the road.

Usually busy

Zion is nearing the close of another busy year, on pace to count some 4.8 million visitors. As recently as 2010, the park saw only 2.7 million.

Zion's record 5 million visitors last year ranked it as the second-most visited national park in the U.S., behind only the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, which had 14.1 million. California's Yosemite National Park ranked third, with 4.9 million, while Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park ranked fourth, with 4.5 million.

Zion's park officials, operating on budgets that have changed little in the past decade, have cautioned visitors to pay close attention to the NPS website and social media for updates on crowds and traffic. Parking lots often fill early each day and some roads can be closed if the traffic is congested or if there are no spaces left for parking. The general advice is to arrive early in the morning or after 3 p.m. to avoid the worst of the crowds.