CBS LA

CHiPs For Kids 2022 Events

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

CBS

All December long, CBS/KCAL9 Is partnering with the CHP to bring joy to children and teens In need. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to a drop-off or come to one of our live broadcasts and help make a difference!

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

CBS

Related
CBS LA

Thieves break into Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth and it's all caught on tape

The search is on for thieves who broke into a local Mexican restaurant, stealing cash, and causing thousands of dollars in damage. The break-in at Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth, Calif. happened on Friday morning was caught on camera.Nicholas Montaña, the restaurant's owner, suspects the robbery may have involved a former employee as the suspects seemed very familiar with the restaurant. After stealing cash, the thieves ran out of the bar door, and fled in a white sedan. "We have worked so hard for what we have and these assailants come in and they just run rampant," said Montaña. Elsewhere, in Porter Ranch, about an hour later, burglars broke into a Subway with a crow bar and sledgehammer, according to the LAPD. From there, they stole a cash register before fleeing in a white BMW. Detectives are working both cases and are investigating whether the incidents are at all related. Montaña thinks the two cases may be connected because of the similarities. 
CBS LA

CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive drop-off locations and live broadcasts

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.Every year CBS2, KCAL9 and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need.If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also text the word 'toys' to 76278 to donate!Friday, December 2: Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza DriveWednesday, December 7: Riverside Auto Center, Auto DriveFriday, December 9: Walgreens Thousand Oaks, 550 N. Ventu Park RoadWednesday, December 14: Knotts Merry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena ParkFriday, December 16: Citadel Outlets Los Angeles, 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce
CBS LA

Body found next to Mulholland Highway in Malibu

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered off the side of a road in Malibu early Thursday morning. A body was found in the area near the 33100 block of Mulholland Highway at about 7:40 a.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. LASD deputies confirmed that the body was that of a male adult, but provided no additional information other than that there were no obvious signs of trauma.They are awaiting an examination by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office to determine a cause of death.As a result, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 9:30 a.m., which was expected to last up to five hours. The Sigalert closure, due to police activity, was expected to last for five hours, the California Highway Patrol announced at 9:43 a.m.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CBS LA

Abduction suspect turns herself in, daughter in good health: LAPD

A woman accused of abducting her 19-month-old daughter Tuesday in Winnetka surrendered to authorities, Los Angeles Police said on Thursday.The child was in good health and was returned to her father, according to the LAPD.Diana Robles did not have custody rights to the child. The child was reportedly abducted while the girl was in the care of a babysitter.Robles was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and was held on $100,000 bond.
CBS LA

Restaurant burglary caught on camera in Chatsworth

Thieves that broke into a restaurant in Chatsworth were caught on camera, and the owner said he believes they are not first-time offenders based on news footage he saw on CBS Los Angeles.  The burglars broke the bar door of  Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth around 4 a.m. Friday and ransacked it, looking for cash, the owner said."They caused about $10,000 worth of damage," said Nicolas Montaño, owner of Los Toros Mexican Restaurant. "The door damage, some of the computer systems that they ripped out of the walls."   He believes this could be the work of a former employee because the thieves seemed to know their way around, including where the safe is. "We work so hard for what we have," said Montaño. "And these assailants come in and run rampant." An hour later, another burglary happened in nearby Porter Ranch. Police said three people broke into a Subway restaurant with a crowbar and sledgehammer, and stole the cash register. They left in a similar-looking car to the suspects in the first burglary, a white BMW sedan. Montaño believes that could be the same group. He had a message for the alleged burglars. "You're going to get caught," he said.
CBS LA

RV strikes pole, shears hydrant in Norwalk

An RV struck a utility pole and sheared a fire hydrant at Studebaker Road and the 105 Freeway in Norwalk just before 6 a.m. Thursday.The motor home hit the pole and smashed into a fire hydrant, shearing it, according to the L.A. County Fire Dept.No injuries were reported.Power lines were down in the area. 
CBS LA

"Fit for Christmas" one of three new CBS original holiday movies for 2022

CBS announced today that it has ordered three new original holiday movies to air in December 2022. Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow will executive produce and write the title song for WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG, a Nashville music-themed movie from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller ("Hope at Christmas," Forever Christmas). The story follows a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song...
CBS LA

CBS LA

Community Policy