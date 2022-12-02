ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville man charged with murder in Slater Avenue killing last month

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
A Fayetteville man was arrested Friday in a fatal October shooting in a neighborhood off Murchison Road, police said.

Tyreese Robinson, 30, was taken into custody at his Summerwind Drive home about 8 a.m. on a charge of first-degree murder in the Oct. 18 killing of Damian R. Lee, 26. Lee was shot about 9:30 p.m. at a home on Slater Avenue, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lee’s autopsy report said the shooting occurred after Lee visited a family friend whose boyfriend was unhappy with Lee’s presence. An argument ensued in the living room and Lee was shot twice in the torso, according to the report.

Robinson was booked into the Cumberland County jail Friday without bail, according to the release.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

