ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

How to stay within budget during the holidays

By Shirley Gomez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itCEJ_0jVUuV8a00

According to Financially Savvy Latina, Natalie Torres-Haddad , Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be stressful if you plan, shop strategically, and use apps to make sure you get the best deals on everything you need this season.

The expert suggests that whether your list includes 10 or 30 people, you can spread the holiday cheer as you work towards your financial goals. “The holiday season is just around the corner. As a Latina with a large family, I know how long (and expensive) Christmas lists can get,” she said.

Torres-Haddad is now using her finance background, not only to her advantage but also to empower the community to take control of their finances and their future by adopting healthy consumer habits. She is also on a mission to close the gap between financial education and the Latinx community; therefore, she shares with HOLA! USA, how we all can stay within budget during the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmCPF_0jVUuV8a00 Photo by freestocks on Unsplash
Get everything you have on your gift list without breaking your budget.

Financially Savvy Latina’s Natalie Torres-Haddad Tips for Budgeting This Season

These are some of the tips the expert offers to help you get everything you have on your gift list without breaking your budget:

1. Establish a budget: Establish a reasonable budget, starting with the money you have available. Compare it to your lists and work backward from there to stay on budget.

2. Create a list and divide it three times: Put on your Santa Claus hat and create a list of all the people you want to include this holiday season, then divide them into three categories: make, bake and give away. A thoughtful card or homemade pastries are cute and inexpensive tokens of affection for friends and colleagues.

3. Discover holiday discounts: Make sure to use apps that provide access to deals and offer rewards on purchases without being a member. Target Circle is one of them. It‘s free, easy to use, and gives us access to the best deals of the season in one place. This year, Target will offer customers nearly a million more discounts than last year.

4. Involve the children: Take advantage of the fact that the children are at home and you are working from home. Use the time to make crafts that later can be gifted. Grandparents, uncles, and aunts will love the gifts made by your children. You can also recruit children to help you make candy for those on your gift list. That way, they enjoy the spirit of the season, and the process will go a bit faster.

5. Potlucks and Secret Santa: If you have a large family, you know how easy it is to go over budget when shopping for everyone’s gifts. Instead, consider a secret friend gift exchange to stay within your budget while giving meaningful gifts and sharing holiday cheer or a potluck to ensure dinner is ample, and everyone’s wallets remain full.

6. Help your community: You’d be surprised to know that you don’t have to go out of your budget to make an impact. Target Circle members can direct Target donations to local and national nonprofits.

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Springfield News-Leader

Share Your Christmas: Families struggle with increased costs while caring for relatives

No. 21: Rising cost of rent, groceries squeezes family of three. After working for 20 years at the same job, Mom now finds that her salary no longer covers the rising costs of rent, groceries and other basic supplies for her family of three. A full-time caregiver for his grandmother at her home, Dad isn’t employed right now, yet he is able to be back at home every day by the time his and Mom’s 10-year-old daughter gets home from school.
KETV.com

Good Housekeeping experts share the best holiday gifts for 2022

Jump To Section: The Most Popular Gifts of 2022 | Best Advent Calendars | Gifts for Her | Gifts for Him | Gifts for Tweens and Teens | Gifts and Toys for Kids | Stocking Stuffers | Gifts by Budget | Gifts for Amazon Shoppers | Gifts That Support Your Values | Oprah's Favorite Things Gifts | Gifts for Everyone on Your List | Even More Gift Ideas for Anyone.
salestechstar.com

52% of Americans Plan to Return Holiday Gifts Purchased Online—Making Flexible Return Policies a Must for Merchants, New Study Shows

Survey findings from Phelps United suggest hassle-free returns are now an expected part of the holiday shopping experience—and that stricter policies could leave a bad aftertaste with consumers. With inflation hitting a 40-year high this year and retailers concerned about rising costs squeezing margins, roughly 60% have said they...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy