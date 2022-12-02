ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The worst morning habits for your health: Learn how to avoid them

By Daniel Neira
Have you paid close attention to your morning routine? A lot of our morning habits will influence the rest of our day and even our lives in the future. And while we understand how difficult it is to adopt a new routine, making some adjustments will benefit our health in the long run.

Some unhealthy morning habits might have been recently adopted during the coronavirus pandemic, and have remained during the following years. Whether we realize it or not, some of these are currently affecting our productivity at work, and even our mental health.

Technology has given us many resources, however when it comes to the use of our cellphone, reaching for it first thing in the morning should be something to avoid. Instead try drinking a glass of water, taking a few breaths, and even stretching, before taking in all the information available in the palm of your hand.

If you have trouble waking up in the morning, you might be guilty of hitting the snooze button multiple times before finally deciding to wake up completely. However, these additional minutes of rest could be affecting you, by disrupting your REM sleep, taking a toll on your mental and physical health.

Taking care of your skin is also a very important step after waking up. While you are sleeping your face is accumulating dead skin cells from your pillow and dust in the environment, so remember to wash your face with your favorite cleanser after waking up. Bonus points if you moisturize your face afterwards.

Watch the video to discover more helpful tips!

