Family, the good, bad and ugly, will take you through the holidays

This is David, subbing in for LeBron and Kyra, who are both on vacation this week. I regret to let you know that Kyra, who took over the newsletter for LeBron a few months ago, is leaving to pursue new opportunities.

Kyra, a proud Rattler -- a graduate of Florida A&M University, an HBCU --, wrote several columns including a recent reflection on her experiences spending time with Black farmers for the "Uneven Ground" project of the USA TODAY Network South. It's a worthwhile read. We wish her the absolute best.

That means LeBron, the founding newsletter writer, will be back next week as your regular curator. He described himself as "the problem" in his intro last week, but I like to call him "award-winning journalist LeBron Hill."

In today's newsletter, I wanted to share the most recent column by Lynn Norment , a former editor at Ebony who writes regularly for The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

It's about family and how even the most unpleasant and odd relatives can help get you through good times and bad. Holidays can be lonely and hard for a lot of people. Having a network of support helps.

I just came back from spending Thanksgiving weekend with my family in Austin, Texas, and I already miss them despite all the ribbing, too much food and the chaos that comes when a lot of folks talk over each other just to be heard.

"The significance of family can’t be overemphasized," Norment writes. "These bonds are crucial to our lives and well-being because they provide support and security along with unconditional love."

Scroll to read her column, and may you have a family -- since birth or chosen in adulthood -- that sustains, lifts and cherishes you.

Here's what else is in the newsletter

Spencer Wiggins , the former Tennessee Human Relations Commission chairman, warns about threats to democracy and must fight.

Knoxville News-Sentinel columnist Robert Booker explains that the lack of Black police officers in his city has been a problem for more than 150 years.

USA TODAY columnist Suzette Hackney tells the compelling story of a women who was kidnapped at birth by a babysitter and recently reunited with her family after 51 years.

Hackney's colleague Josh Wood Jr. explains that the culture wars in America are a losing bet for both Democrats and Republicans.

Finally, our colleagues in Georgia are covering that state's U.S. Senate runoff election on Tuesday with great depth, information and analysis. A Black man will be elected on Tuesday. The question is: Will it be incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock or challenger Hershell Walker.

In case you missed it, read this election analysis by USA TODAY's opinion team after November's election in which no candidate earned enough votes to win outright. It is expected to be a nail-biter.

May you have a joyous weekend and make many beautiful memories in the weeks to come!

