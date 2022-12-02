ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
Galaxy Digital To Acquire Crypto Asset Self-Custody Platform GK8 From Collapsed Lender Celsius

Crypto asset management firm Galaxy Digital is preparing to acquire self-custody platform GK8 from Celsius, a digital asset lender that collapsed earlier this year. According to a new press release, Galaxy Digital is purchasing the Israel-based institutional-grade custody platform as a means of offering self banking services to its customers.
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as SHIB Becomes Most Wanted Coin for Whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
We support digital assets, not ‘crypto,’ Nigeria’s SEC says

Nigeria’s securities regulator has distanced itself from ‘cryptocurrencies,’ recently stating that it will only promote investment in “sensible digital assets.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that its upcoming regulatory framework will not cover ‘cryptocurrencies,’ Bloomberg reports. The framework is geared towards improving the trading of digital assets and protecting investors.

