Read full article on original website
Related
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
dailyhodl.com
Galaxy Digital To Acquire Crypto Asset Self-Custody Platform GK8 From Collapsed Lender Celsius
Crypto asset management firm Galaxy Digital is preparing to acquire self-custody platform GK8 from Celsius, a digital asset lender that collapsed earlier this year. According to a new press release, Galaxy Digital is purchasing the Israel-based institutional-grade custody platform as a means of offering self banking services to its customers.
Looking for a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity? Buy These 3 Stocks Before 2023
Big things lie ahead for these market leaders.
u.today
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as SHIB Becomes Most Wanted Coin for Whales
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coingeek.com
We support digital assets, not ‘crypto,’ Nigeria’s SEC says
Nigeria’s securities regulator has distanced itself from ‘cryptocurrencies,’ recently stating that it will only promote investment in “sensible digital assets.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that its upcoming regulatory framework will not cover ‘cryptocurrencies,’ Bloomberg reports. The framework is geared towards improving the trading of digital assets and protecting investors.
dailyhodl.com
One Metric Is Flashing a Bullish Signal for Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Crypto Insights Platform IntoTheBlock
A leading analytics platform says that one crucial metric is flashing a bullish signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). IntoTheBlock says the number of daily active addresses for both Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped off after surging above $60,000 for the first time in May 2021. The analytics firm now...
Comments / 0