One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Deadly Grand Island stabbing suspect linked to gang, case heads to jury Friday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island police investigator says an accused killer was associated with a gang as the murder trial of Donald Anthony will go to jurors on Friday. Donald Anthony, 35, is charged with first degree murder for a stabbing death that happened less than two blocks from the courthouse.
Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle in Kearney County. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been...
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearney industrial lot
It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man. Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. A bond was set...
Theft at Minden bowling alley leads to local man's arrest
MINDEN — A Minden man has been arrested in connection to a burglary at a Minden bowling alley, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the MPD received a report of a burglary in progress at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday at Auto Way Bowl in Minden. Officers responded to the scene and found a glass door had been broken.
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon
The latest key winner drawn at Eakes in Grand Island, for the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. New details coming out about the death of Said Farah. Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
The Good Life Rescue gives animals good homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Good Life Rescue is giving foster animals another chance to find good homes, and they recently held their Mistletoe for Mutts fundraiser where donations were given, a silent auction was had and drinks were poured after a long year of rescuing animals in need.
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Pet of the Week: Daisy
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Daisy at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Daisy. I am very sweet, but also a little shy at first. I am hoping to find a home that will help me come out of my shell and enjoy the simple life of being a cat. I LOVE being pet or played with! I am starting to come around and become more social every day here at the shelter, but a home environment would be most beneficial. You can tell I am very sweet and have a loving heart just by the looks of me, all I need is someone to help me show it! If you are interested in meeting me, or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me!
Grand Island celebrates younger generation in leadership roles
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island turns to young leaders to help guide the community forward. The city's new economic development director is in her 30's and she's investing in the youth. Juniors from different schools across the Hall County region came together to put forward ideas and show...
A look at the transition month of December
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Another November is in the books as we now start the final chapter of 2022. It’s the first day of the month that transitions us from fall to winter. So, what do we usually expect this time of year? Typically we see a normal high of 44 degrees on this day with a average low of 23 degrees. The first day of the Christmas month is usually dry as we see an average precipitation around three hundredths of an inch and about one tenth of accumulated snowfall. Looking at December as a whole we typically see an average max temperature around 38.9 degrees with an average min temperature of 18.9 degrees. As far a precipitation, the month of December usually receives about 0.84 inches with 4.7 inches of snow as the general standard. And if you are hoping for a white Christmas, we have seen 9 of them in the past 30 years. This means there is roughly a 30% chance of experiencing a winter wonderland on the 25th of December.
Pete's Trees, locally owned and operated, usually sells out of 400 trees in 14 days
KEARNEY — If you want a live Christmas tree from Pete’s Trees, you’d better hurry to the south end of the Family Fresh Market parking lot. He’ll likely sell out of his 400 trees sometime Sunday. Pete’s Trees is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven...
Kearney Catholic splits double header to start the season
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Kearney Catholic Stars opened up their regular season on Saturday hosting the Holdrege Dusters. The girls game saw a defensive battle that was ultimately won by the Stars 35-22. Callie Squiers led all scorers with 15 points. In the boys game the Dusters earned the...
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man
KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
UNK men's hoops drop fourth consecutive game to NSU
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Grad transfer Tristan Green scored a game-high 20 points and Northeastern State shot 62 percent from the field to pull away from Nebraska Kearney, 85-62, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The RiverHawks improve to 5-2 (2-1) while...
UNK Women's basketball wins 8th in a row
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Junior guard Trinity Law scored 15 points and No. 26/29 Nebraska Kearney held Northeastern State in check, 79-46, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (10-1) start the conference season at 2-0 while the RiverHawks fall to...
Kearney Cemetery expansion project entering Phase 2
Kearney Cemetery’s expansion project is readying to enter Phase 2. The $1 million project is developing 8.5 acres of land to add about 5,000 graves. “Our current old part of the cemetery is 90% full, and the last addition we did is over 50% full, so it’s just time to add on to the cemetery,” explained Cemetery Supervisor Steve Baye. “It’ll be my third expansion project since I’ve been here.”
