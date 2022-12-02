HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Another November is in the books as we now start the final chapter of 2022. It’s the first day of the month that transitions us from fall to winter. So, what do we usually expect this time of year? Typically we see a normal high of 44 degrees on this day with a average low of 23 degrees. The first day of the Christmas month is usually dry as we see an average precipitation around three hundredths of an inch and about one tenth of accumulated snowfall. Looking at December as a whole we typically see an average max temperature around 38.9 degrees with an average min temperature of 18.9 degrees. As far a precipitation, the month of December usually receives about 0.84 inches with 4.7 inches of snow as the general standard. And if you are hoping for a white Christmas, we have seen 9 of them in the past 30 years. This means there is roughly a 30% chance of experiencing a winter wonderland on the 25th of December.

