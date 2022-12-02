Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon announces retirement and reflects on 40-year career

Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
Michigan State University hosts over 1,000 student-led organizations ranging from the arts to technology and everything in between. The Black Poet Society, or BPS, is one of them, with the primary mission of creating a safe space for students to create writing and public speaking skills in the form of poetry. Psychology junior Joya Bailey, president of the Black Poet Society, said the organization promotes love and encouragement. "We promote a nonjudgmental space that will exude love, unity, and encouragement at ALL TIMES," Bailey said in an email. Hosting a club representing Black poetry can be challenging on a large campus like MSU....
The seventh and final defendant charged with making fraudulent claims to the Healing Assistance Fund has been sentenced. Former Michigan State University basketball player Maxann Reese was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2022, to 365 days in jail and $191,000 in restitution to MSU, according to Ingham County Circuit Court records. Reese pled no contest in September to one count of false pretenses of $20,000 or more.Six other defendants have been charged with and sentenced for fraudulent claims to the Healing Fund. In total, the seven defendants were charged with 22 counts of fraudulent claims of over $527,000. Reese had six additional charges of false pretenses of $20,000 or more and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime, all of which were dismissed, the record said.The Healing Assistance Fund was created by the Board of Trustees to support counseling and mental health services for survivors of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar. Those eligible to use the fund are individuals who received treatment from Nassar and their parents, guardians or spouses.
Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Criminal charges have been filed against a 70-year-old priest accused of bilking several priests out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday announced criminal charges have been filed against Father David Rosenberg, former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center, for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests. Rosenberg, of Dewitt, was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Nikki Maneval in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that he is prohibited from acting as a fiduciary...
Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
More than 250 criminal convictions of 150 Oakland County residents have been expunged in the past 18 months through the Oakland County Clean Slate Program, according to a county press release. The program launched in spring 2021, aiming to help people wipe their criminal charges from the public record. This...
OWOSSO, MI -- Prayer isn’t leaving Owosso City Hall but neither is Emily Olson. Two weeks ago, in her first meeting as a member of the City Council, Olson called for an end to the opening prayer at council meetings, something she knew would be unpopular with her colleagues and many of the nearly 15,000 residents in this traditionally conservative city, the birthplace of former Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A former Kalamazoo police captain who also ran unsuccessfully for Kalamazoo County sheriff has been appointed as the interim chief in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek announced Thursday that Police Chief Jim Blocker is retiring and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief.
A priest and former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been charged with embezzling about $830,000 from three priests who lived at the retreat center, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. The Rev. David Rosenberg, 70, allegedly embezzled the money from 2018 to 2020...
A federal magistrate has shielded Kent County from MyPillow founder’s subpoena requesting 2020 election records. Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, is a support of former President Donald Trump’s allegation the 2020 election was rigged. He’s publicly and repeatedly claimed Dominion voting machines manipulated vote counts across the...
Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
Multiple charges have been filed against the former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese’s St. Francis Retreat Center, who is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests.
Long lines are expected Saturday at Saginaw city hall. The city will begin accepting applications for a $3.8 million home rehabilitation program. The program is funded with federal COVID relief money. It’s part of the $52 million dollars the city of Saginaw is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.
LANSING, Mich. — A project decades, and millions of dollars, in the making is finally finished in Lansing. Where there was once a parking lot, Michigan has a new $40 million space to welcome visitors to and natives of the state alike to the center of politics in the Mitten.
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […]
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County community is rallying behind a local bookstore hoping to save it from possible closure. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The Book Cottage has been struggling to stay open and the community isn’t ready to see...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
