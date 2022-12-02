Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon announces retirement and reflects on 40-year career

The seventh and final defendant charged with making fraudulent claims to the Healing Assistance Fund has been sentenced. Former Michigan State University basketball player Maxann Reese was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2022, to 365 days in jail and $191,000 in restitution to MSU, according to Ingham County Circuit Court records. Reese pled no contest in September to one count of false pretenses of $20,000 or more.Six other defendants have been charged with and sentenced for fraudulent claims to the Healing Fund. In total, the seven defendants were charged with 22 counts of fraudulent claims of over $527,000. Reese had six additional charges of false pretenses of $20,000 or more and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime, all of which were dismissed, the record said.The Healing Assistance Fund was created by the Board of Trustees to support counseling and mental health services for survivors of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar. Those eligible to use the fund are individuals who received treatment from Nassar and their parents, guardians or spouses.

3 DAYS AGO