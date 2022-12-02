Read full article on original website
Naysayers motorcycle club holds 43rd toy run collecting toys to children in need
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — Over 300 bikers came together Sunday for the 43rd annual Naysayers Motorcycle Club toy parade, collecting toys for children in need, and spreading holiday cheer. The bikers rode through Midwest City Sunday afternoon, donating toys that The Sharing Tree will distribute to local families who...
Love's & Operation Homefront provide over 100 holiday meals for Oklahoma military families
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday morning Operation Homefront and Love's travel stops teamed up to express gratitude to Oklahoma military families, providing groceries and more for this year's Holiday Meals for Military. Holiday Meals for Military gave out 125-holiday meal kits, gift cards, and more to local military families...
50 First American artists showcase crafts at OKC's Winter Holiday Market
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - This weekend, find handcrafted gifts for family and friends!. The Winter Holiday Market is back at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The market will have 50 First American artists showcasing things from knife making, clothing, to one of a kind art pieces. You can...
1 injured after fire destroys repair shop in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a lawn motor repair shop near Spencer on Saturday. Officials say one person was found on scene with burn injuries and was transported to the hospital. Reports say the building was completely destroyed.
Deer Creek staff member arrested after allegedly having ‘inappropriate communication’ with student
A staff member at the Deer Creek School District was taken into custody Friday after an alleged 'inappropriate communication' with a student.
OKC police release video of vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released surveillance video of a vehicle sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in late November in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to a report of a collision involving a bicyclist near Meridian and Reno avenues. Police said a woman and her dog were in the lanes of traffic when a vehicle struck them.
Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
Canadian County wrongful death suit closed
A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
Highway renamed for fallen Canadian County lieutenant
A Canadian County Sheriff's deputy who died while on duty is being remembered years after her death.
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
Man accused in quadruple murder at marijuana farm returned to Oklahoma, in jail
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A man accused of murdering four people and injuring another in an execution-style shooting at a marijuana farm is back in Oklahoma. On Nov. 20, three men and a woman were murdered and another victim was injured in a shooting at a marijuana farm near Hennessey in Kingfisher County. All five victims were identified as Chinese Nationals.
“Very good news” : Plaintiffs react to ruling that OTA violated Open Meeting Act
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA’s most recent expansion plan was resolved in a Cleveland County courtroom Thursday. Over 200 property owners against the OTA’s plan for a $5 billion, 15-year-long Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project filed a lawsuit in May claiming the agency violated the state’s Open […]
Renderings for multicultural plaza in Capitol Hill unveiled
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Renderings for a multicultural plaza to be built in Oklahoma City's historic Capitol Hill Calle Dos Cinco were unveiled on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Planning Department's Strong Neighborhoods Initiative (SNI) unveiled rendering for a vibrant multicultural plaza to be built on Harvey Ave., in between SW 24th and SW 25th Streets.
Cleveland county deputy vehicle hit by woman being investigated for DUI
A frightening video has just been released by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office of a high-speed car crashing into a deputy vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the highway. The woman who hit him is now being investigated for driving under the influence.
‘I don’t wanna die in here’: Current OK Co. Detention Center inmate claims bed bugs eating him alive, calling whole facility negligent
A current Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has been behind bars for a total of 21 days now, but says he's been having alarming medical issues that are a result of bed bug bites since day two.
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
Oklahoma City University Esports team wins national tournament
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City University's Valorant Esports team won the National Association of Collegiate Esports Varsity Plus Grand Finals on Wednesday. The win marks the team’s first championship on a national scale in its three-year history. Oklahoma City University played a best-of-three match final against Florida's...
Mustang High School student starts petition for school to offer ASL classes
MUSTANG (KOKH) — A student at Mustang High School is taking action, starting an online petition for the school to offer American Sign Language classes. Tanner Wilson is the student who started the petition that now has just under 300 signatures. Wilson told Fox 25 that his parents are...
Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
Stillwater ex-con jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater ex-convict has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Dec. 5 court appearance on a felony charge of possessing 11 grams of fentanyl — which is 11 times the amount required for trafficking the drug. If convicted of fentanyl trafficking, Michael Lynn Rush,...
