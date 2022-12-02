Read full article on original website
Related
CMPD officer's involuntary manslaughter trial set to start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The involuntary manslaughter trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Phillip Barker starts Monday. Barker is accused of striking and killing James Michael Short in 2017 as Short was crossing the street. Motions from the state and defense lawyers should start around 9 a.m. followed by jury selection.
9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
Juvenile arrested, charged with shooting teen getting off bus at Charlotte school bus stop
A juvenile suspect in Charlotte was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a teen who was getting off a school bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
WBTV
17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old student has died after being shot Wednesday in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Nahzir Taylor with injuries, authorities said. According...
17-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in east Charlotte: CMPD
A 17-year-old young man passed away Friday morning from his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in east Charlotte, CMPD confirmed.
Nine teens involved in fight at Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine teenagers were involved in a large fight inside Statesville High School on Friday, Dec. 2. The Statesville Police Department (SPD) was called in order to assist the school resource officers (SRO's) in separating the subjects. Multiple charges have been distributed amongst the students: Disorderly Conduct,...
Woman shot, killed in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is in custody after the Gastonia Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night. The department said the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m., and officers responded to a home on Spring Valley Drive near Newcastle Road to investigate. Megan Michelle...
Salisbury police officer arrested for DWI in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury police officer resigned after being arrested and charged with DWI in Mecklenburg County Thursday, the Salisbury Police Department announced. Officer Israel McCants was stopped by a North Carolina state trooper on Dec. 2. McCants was charged with driving while impaired in connection with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Man Facing Murder Charges For Death of 33-Year-Old Woman
GASTONIA, N.C. –A man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed a woman in Gastonia. Gastonia Police charged 22-year-old Shiquan Ratchford with the murder of 33-year-old Megan Tate. The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night on Spring Valley Drive. Officers found Tate shot to death...
wccbcharlotte.com
Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
2nd suspect arrested in Hickory homicide investigation, another still at-large, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Hickory back in November, according to police. On Nov. 5, officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
No controlled substances found on SC school bus after student passed out
LANCASTER, S.C. — Officials in Lancaster County still aren't sure what caused a 14-year-old student to pass out on a school bus in late October, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. First responders were called to Indian Land High School on Oct. 26 for students being exposed to...
Man taken into custody after woman shot and killed in Gastonia: Police
Gastonia Police said a man has been taken into custody after a woman was found shot and killed Friday night.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in north Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, on North Statesville Road at Spector Drive. Paramedics told Channel 9 it was a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be...
1 person killed in north Charlotte motorcycle accident: Medic
The deadly crash happened at the corner of Statesville Road and Spector Drive.
Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 2