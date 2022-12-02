ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMPD officer's involuntary manslaughter trial set to start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The involuntary manslaughter trial for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Phillip Barker starts Monday. Barker is accused of striking and killing James Michael Short in 2017 as Short was crossing the street. Motions from the state and defense lawyers should start around 9 a.m. followed by jury selection.
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
WBTV

17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old student has died after being shot Wednesday in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Nahzir Taylor with injuries, authorities said. According...
WCNC

Nine teens involved in fight at Statesville High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine teenagers were involved in a large fight inside Statesville High School on Friday, Dec. 2. The Statesville Police Department (SPD) was called in order to assist the school resource officers (SRO's) in separating the subjects. Multiple charges have been distributed amongst the students: Disorderly Conduct,...
WCNC

Woman shot, killed in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is in custody after the Gastonia Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night. The department said the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m., and officers responded to a home on Spring Valley Drive near Newcastle Road to investigate. Megan Michelle...
WCNC

Salisbury police officer arrested for DWI in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury police officer resigned after being arrested and charged with DWI in Mecklenburg County Thursday, the Salisbury Police Department announced. Officer Israel McCants was stopped by a North Carolina state trooper on Dec. 2. McCants was charged with driving while impaired in connection with...
wccbcharlotte.com

wccbcharlotte.com

Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
WCNC

2nd suspect arrested in Hickory homicide investigation, another still at-large, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Hickory back in November, according to police. On Nov. 5, officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
WCNC

Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
WCNC

No controlled substances found on SC school bus after student passed out

LANCASTER, S.C. — Officials in Lancaster County still aren't sure what caused a 14-year-old student to pass out on a school bus in late October, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. First responders were called to Indian Land High School on Oct. 26 for students being exposed to...
WSOC Charlotte

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in north Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, on North Statesville Road at Spector Drive. Paramedics told Channel 9 it was a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be...
WSOC Charlotte

