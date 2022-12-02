Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
knopnews2.com
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a two-car crash west of North Platte. It happened Sunday afternoon between Hershey and North Platte on Highway 30. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the driver of a sedan, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling west on Highway 30 when it appears he suffered a medical condition, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a truck.
NebraskaTV
Jury still out in Grand Island murder case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man will now wait until Monday to learn his fate on murder charges. Jurors deliberated for nearly 8 hours Friday but apparently it wasn't enough. Prosecutors say Donald Anthony was a gang member who cared about his reputation and was upset that...
KSNB Local4
Closing statements paint final picture in Donald Anthony murder trial
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The fate of accused murderer Donald Anthony is in the hands of the jury. The jury got the case around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Donald Anthony, 34, is charged with first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
KSNB Local4
Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle in Kearney County. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been...
NebraskaTV
Deadly Grand Island stabbing suspect linked to gang, case heads to jury Friday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island police investigator says an accused killer was associated with a gang as the murder trial of Donald Anthony will go to jurors on Friday. Donald Anthony, 35, is charged with first degree murder for a stabbing death that happened less than two blocks from the courthouse.
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearney industrial lot
It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
KSNB Local4
New details coming out about the death of Said Farah
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday. In the morning portion, the doctor who performed the autopsy on said Farah’s body testified before the court. She said that four substances were found in the victim’s body including meth and...
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon
The latest key winner drawn at Eakes in Grand Island, for the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. New details coming out about the death of Said Farah. Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday.
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
NebraskaTV
Minnesota man facing multiple charges after attempting to kidnap woman in Dawson County
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A Minnesota man faces multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Dawson County last week. Jorge Martinez-Medrano, 30, is charged in Dawson County Court with attempted kidnapping, child abuse, terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and obstructing a peace officer.
NebraskaTV
The Good Life Rescue gives animals good homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Good Life Rescue is giving foster animals another chance to find good homes, and they recently held their Mistletoe for Mutts fundraiser where donations were given, a silent auction was had and drinks were poured after a long year of rescuing animals in need.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Daisy
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Daisy at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Daisy. I am very sweet, but also a little shy at first. I am hoping to find a home that will help me come out of my shell and enjoy the simple life of being a cat. I LOVE being pet or played with! I am starting to come around and become more social every day here at the shelter, but a home environment would be most beneficial. You can tell I am very sweet and have a loving heart just by the looks of me, all I need is someone to help me show it! If you are interested in meeting me, or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me!
Kearney Hub
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
thetouristchecklist.com
27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Grand Island (NE)
Grande Island is the county seat of Hall country in the state of Nebraska, United States. During the 2020 census, the city was said to have a population of fifty-three thousand, one hundred and thirty-one persons. It is a major city in Grand Island’s metropolitan area, which comprises Howard, Hall,...
KSNB Local4
The Lark announces it will be adding housing to its building
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon. Bond for Mickey Joseph was set at 10% of $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance will be Jan. 30. 25 Keys of Christmas Drawing: Eakes Office...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Archway hosted their annual Winter Wonderland event
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Archway hosted their annual Winter Wonderland this weekend, with a giant snow globe for family pictures, hot chocolate, face painting, pictures with Santa and gingerbread house making. Executive Director, JoAnne Hoatson said they had a huge turnout this year which exceeded their expectations through...
NebraskaTV
Kearney's Christmas Walk brings holiday spirit to downtown
KEARNEY, Neb. — There may not have been snow, but there was plenty of holiday cheer and spirit Thursday night as the City of Kearney held their Annual Christmas Walk On The Bricks. People gathered along Central Avenue to enjoy the festivities. There were hayrack rides, holiday treats and...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island celebrates younger generation in leadership roles
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island turns to young leaders to help guide the community forward. The city's new economic development director is in her 30's and she's investing in the youth. Juniors from different schools across the Hall County region came together to put forward ideas and show...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Catholic splits double header to start the season
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Kearney Catholic Stars opened up their regular season on Saturday hosting the Holdrege Dusters. The girls game saw a defensive battle that was ultimately won by the Stars 35-22. Callie Squiers led all scorers with 15 points. In the boys game the Dusters earned the...
