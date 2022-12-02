KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Daisy at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there, my name is Daisy. I am very sweet, but also a little shy at first. I am hoping to find a home that will help me come out of my shell and enjoy the simple life of being a cat. I LOVE being pet or played with! I am starting to come around and become more social every day here at the shelter, but a home environment would be most beneficial. You can tell I am very sweet and have a loving heart just by the looks of me, all I need is someone to help me show it! If you are interested in meeting me, or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me!

2 DAYS AGO