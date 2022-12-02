ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

salemathletics.org

7th Grade Girls Basketballs falls to Minerva 34-24

The 7th grade girls fought hard against Minerva, but came up a little short in the end. Olivia Lewis and Destany Cunningham led the Quakers in scoring with 8 points each. The Lady Quakers drop to 0-2 on the season and will return to action on Thursday, hosting Carrollton.
MINERVA, OH
salemathletics.org

8th Grade Girls fall to Minerva 24-20

The Lady Quakers fell behind early, before mounting a big comeback in the 2nd half versus Minerva. Unfortunately the Quakers fell a little short, falling to the Lady Lions by a score of 24-20. Peyton Colbert led the way in scoring with 7 points for Salem. The Lady Quakers are now 1-2 on the young season and return to action on Thursday hosting Carrollton.
SALEM, OH
salemathletics.org

Salem 7th Grade Boys Basketball falls to the Lions

Salem 7th grade boys basketball falls to the Minerva Lions 30-19. The Quakers fought hard all the way to the end. Tyson Jackson and Braydon Carrocce came off the bench and gave the Quakers some offense. Salem is set to travel to Carrollton on Thursday to take on the Warriors.
SALEM, OH
WHIO Dayton

Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State

DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
DAYTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Parents, students react to security changes after lockdowns at 2 Akron schools

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron schools were locked down Monday after a student was found with a gun and parents and students were quick to react on Tuesday morning. “I was just in fourth block and we just got the call for the lock down,” said Firestone senior Daniel Welty. “Kinda happens often enough that you get used to it but it’s still kinda scary, y’know.”
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year

Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
AKRON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?

The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

