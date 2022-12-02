Read full article on original website
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Where to get the best coffee in the Akron areaJake WellsAkron, OH
salemathletics.org
7th Grade Girls Basketballs falls to Minerva 34-24
The 7th grade girls fought hard against Minerva, but came up a little short in the end. Olivia Lewis and Destany Cunningham led the Quakers in scoring with 8 points each. The Lady Quakers drop to 0-2 on the season and will return to action on Thursday, hosting Carrollton.
salemathletics.org
8th Grade Girls fall to Minerva 24-20
The Lady Quakers fell behind early, before mounting a big comeback in the 2nd half versus Minerva. Unfortunately the Quakers fell a little short, falling to the Lady Lions by a score of 24-20. Peyton Colbert led the way in scoring with 7 points for Salem. The Lady Quakers are now 1-2 on the young season and return to action on Thursday hosting Carrollton.
salemathletics.org
Salem 7th Grade Boys Basketball falls to the Lions
Salem 7th grade boys basketball falls to the Minerva Lions 30-19. The Quakers fought hard all the way to the end. Tyson Jackson and Braydon Carrocce came off the bench and gave the Quakers some offense. Salem is set to travel to Carrollton on Thursday to take on the Warriors.
WHIO Dayton
Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State
DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
OHSAA state championship Game Balls: High school football top performers
CANTON, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 16 performances during the OHSAA football state championships from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:
WATCH: Hall of Fame football-themed waterpark underway
The museum at 2101 Hall of Fame Way will be home to the 147,000 sq. ft. football-themed indoor waterpark.
cleveland19.com
Parents, students react to security changes after lockdowns at 2 Akron schools
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron schools were locked down Monday after a student was found with a gun and parents and students were quick to react on Tuesday morning. “I was just in fourth block and we just got the call for the lock down,” said Firestone senior Daniel Welty. “Kinda happens often enough that you get used to it but it’s still kinda scary, y’know.”
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
wksu.org
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year
Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Bus issue causes transportation delay at local school district
A local school district is alerting parents to potential travel amid growing bus issues.
WKBN First News Anchor Chelsea Spears nominated as ‘Person of the Year’
WKBN 27 First News Anchor Chelsea Spears is among those nominated as Spanning the Need's 2022 Person of the Year.
Police find loaded gun in 7th grader's bag at school in Akron
A child at Litchfield Community Learning Center in Akron was detained Monday after other students alerted teachers to a rumor he had a gun in his fanny pack.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana School Board sets closed door investigation of charges or complaint
Members of the Columbiana Exempted Schools Board of Education have been closed to a special, closed door meeting to investigate charges or complaints. A notice issued by the district does not give information about who, or what the complaint being discussed is about, saying that federal law requires that the matter be kept confidential.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
What flags can be flown in Medina's City Square?
In Medina, there’s proposed legislation in the works to better understand what flags can be flown on city property. It comes after some confusion occurred back in June.
27 First News
What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?
The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
