Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Takes Place This Week

Although winter hasn't officially begun, Chicago's early sunsets and late sunrises sure make things feel like it has. And this week, the area will see its earliest sunset of the year. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec....
wgnradio.com

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: December 2-4

For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org. Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby

Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
aroundthetownchicago.com

“The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque”

There has always been a misunderstanding when it comes to “burlesque”. It was always a variety show, like vaudeville, where each scene was either a skit or an individual act ( singer, comic, trio etc), BUT. what takes place at The Greenhouse Theater Center on Lincoln Avenue is...
Y-105FM

Chevy Chase Recreates ‘Christmas Vacation’ Scene At Illinois Raising Cane’s

It's a beaut, Clark! Chevy Chase made an appearance at a Chicago-area Raising Cane's and recreated a classic scene from "Christmas Vacation". Like many folks, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is my favorite Christmas movie. It's so quotable and perfectly captures the dysfunction of the holidays from family issues to well-intentioned stuff just going flat wrong.
allaccess.com

WDRV (97.1 The Drive)/Chicago Seeks Afternoon Drive Personality

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has an immediate opening for the next Afternoon Drive personality, as STEVE SEAVER has amicably stepped away to take some time off. WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, "Great city, great company, great station, great daypart. Are you the next...
WGN TV

Lt Jim Dangle on his fitness regime, hair styling and new Reno 911 movie

Oak Park’s own Thomas Lennon was supposed to join the WGN Morning News Thursday but couldn’t make it. Instead, we got Lt Jim Dangle!. He cracked us up talking about his fitness regime (hint: it involves his car) and his new holiday movie “Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist.” The movie premieres on Comedy Central on Saturday.
WGNtv.com

Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping

CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CBS Chicago

Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.
CBS Chicago

Beloved Carol Stream crossing guard to hang up 'stop' sign after 34 years

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) – Three decades, seven principals, and thousands of kids, all watched over by a suburban crossing guard.Now, she's hitting the road to retirement. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos caught up with her in Carol Stream as she says goodbye.She may not be a YouTube star or social media influencer, but Roberta Novack is just as beloved to her kids."Hi! I'm gonna miss you!" said one student as they hugged Novack.After 34 years of guiding students from Western Trails Elementary School in Carol Stream back and fourth across Idaho Street, Novack is hanging up her yellow crossing guard...
