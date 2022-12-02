Read full article on original website
Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men’ on the holiday magic of their smash hit movie
“Three Wise Men and A Baby” debuted last month on the Hallmark Channel as part of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event. And it’s the most watched cable TV movie in all of 2022. The stars of the film, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker...
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
Light Shows, Trains, Ice Skating and More Things to Do in the Chicago Area This Holiday Season
Looking to get in a merry mood ahead of the holidays? A flurry of seasonal pastimes have hit the Chicago area, and they may just do the trick. Here are a few light shows, Christmas tree farms and more holiday activities to check out in and around the city:. Light...
Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Takes Place This Week
Although winter hasn't officially begun, Chicago's early sunsets and late sunrises sure make things feel like it has. And this week, the area will see its earliest sunset of the year. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec....
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
Chicago magazine
Five Things To Do: December 2-4
For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org. Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night’
CHICAGO — Check out Dean’s reviews on the new movies ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night.’
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby
Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
aroundthetownchicago.com
“The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque”
There has always been a misunderstanding when it comes to “burlesque”. It was always a variety show, like vaudeville, where each scene was either a skit or an individual act ( singer, comic, trio etc), BUT. what takes place at The Greenhouse Theater Center on Lincoln Avenue is...
Chevy Chase Recreates ‘Christmas Vacation’ Scene At Illinois Raising Cane’s
It's a beaut, Clark! Chevy Chase made an appearance at a Chicago-area Raising Cane's and recreated a classic scene from "Christmas Vacation". Like many folks, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is my favorite Christmas movie. It's so quotable and perfectly captures the dysfunction of the holidays from family issues to well-intentioned stuff just going flat wrong.
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln Park
A Very Harry Winter returns this season for a limited time at Replay Lincoln Park. Photo byingus.kruklitis.gmail.com/Depositphotos.com. (CHICAGO) It's back in time for the holiday season. The vintage video games bar, Replay Lincoln Park, at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, has turned its upstairs bar into a Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar for the third season.
allaccess.com
WDRV (97.1 The Drive)/Chicago Seeks Afternoon Drive Personality
HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has an immediate opening for the next Afternoon Drive personality, as STEVE SEAVER has amicably stepped away to take some time off. WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, "Great city, great company, great station, great daypart. Are you the next...
Lt Jim Dangle on his fitness regime, hair styling and new Reno 911 movie
Oak Park’s own Thomas Lennon was supposed to join the WGN Morning News Thursday but couldn’t make it. Instead, we got Lt Jim Dangle!. He cracked us up talking about his fitness regime (hint: it involves his car) and his new holiday movie “Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist.” The movie premieres on Comedy Central on Saturday.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
WGNtv.com
Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping
CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years
CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.
At Over $500 Per Ticket, Some Are Questioning This Chicago ‘Foodie' Tour — Which Includes a Donut and Hot Dog
With 23 Michelin-rated restaurants, it's no surprise that Chicago recently ranked high on a Wallethub's list of Best 'Foodie' Cities in the U.S. However, one event dubbed the "Chicago Foodie Lovers Tour" -- at $532.50 per ticket -- has created some food-centered controversy. The four-hour walking tour, listed as a...
wgnradio.com
Chicago is voted the ‘rattiest city’, Dr. Natalie Marks explains why this matters if you have dog
We’re talking kittens so I dare listeners not to smile. Sally Bahner, author of The Art of Raising A Kitten is apparently a kitten artist. Speaking of kittens, to make you smile, Steve’s own kitty, Groucho has a TikTok page, Groucho_thefunnycat. Again, Chicago is the rattiest city in...
Marina’s Bistro Bringing Puerto Rican Cuisine to Uptown
The restaurant will replace Uptown Dry Cleaners in the Magnolia Plaza
Beloved Carol Stream crossing guard to hang up 'stop' sign after 34 years
CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) – Three decades, seven principals, and thousands of kids, all watched over by a suburban crossing guard.Now, she's hitting the road to retirement. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos caught up with her in Carol Stream as she says goodbye.She may not be a YouTube star or social media influencer, but Roberta Novack is just as beloved to her kids."Hi! I'm gonna miss you!" said one student as they hugged Novack.After 34 years of guiding students from Western Trails Elementary School in Carol Stream back and fourth across Idaho Street, Novack is hanging up her yellow crossing guard...
