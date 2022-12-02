CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.

2 DAYS AGO