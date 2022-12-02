ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Massachusetts Arrested in Miami Beach

Massachusetts investigators say they don’t know exactly when Carl and Vicki Mattson, a beloved couple in their 70’s, were bludgeoned to death in their home South of Boston in Plymouth County. But three days after Marshfield police found their bodies, and about 1500 miles from the scene of...

