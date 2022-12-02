Before Othello begins, a monochrome multiscreen display on stage offers dates that unspool at speed: 1634… 1983… 1994… 1826… 2019 – each a year in which Shakespeare’s tragedy has been staged. This is accompanied by images of Othellos of yesteryear, Paul Robeson handsomely dominating. I could not spot Olivier (beyond the pale, perhaps – pale being the operative word), nor Adrian Lester, the National’s last and triumphant Othello in 2013. Although presumably not the intention, the focus on theatrical history is displacing because it sets up what we are about to see as no more than an example – a non-definitive addition to productions that have gone before. And to reinforce this postmodern, semi-detached approach, designer Chloe Lamford offers us a stark amphitheatre upon the steps of which director Clint Dyer has ill-advisedly installed a silent chorus of actors, to react intermittently to Iago in unison – a busily distracting second audience.

1 DAY AGO