3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets
The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent
Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
Four Jacob deGrom replacements Mets are rumored to sign in free agency
Following Jacob deGrom’s surprise decision to sign a massive deal with the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets must now try and replace their homegrown ace. And it seems they are already linked to several high-end free-agent arms that could help fill the void. Despite plenty of rumors suggesting...
Jacob deGrom gets Mets tribute video after signing with Rangers
Jacob deGrom’s decision to sign with the Texas Rangers shocked fans of the New York Mets. Nevertheless, the Mets released a deGrom tribute video following his free agency departure, per the Mets Twitter account. The video includes some of deGrom’s best moment with the Mets. It will provide fans...
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
Mets speak with free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander: report
Last week, the New York Mets reportedly spoke on Zoom with free-agent Justin Verlander, who is coming off his best season with an ERA of 1.75.
Yankees could look to mid-tier pitching options if they can’t make splash
Outside of Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, the Yankees don’t have a pitcher on their roster who started 20 regular season games for them last season. Jameson Taillon, now a free agent, had the second-most starts (32) and innings pitched (177 ¹/₃) on the staff, ahead of Cortes — who was bothered by a groin injury — and Luis Severino, who was sidelined by a strained lat. And Frankie Montas, acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline after the Yankees missed out on Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo, also will be back, but he’s coming off a disastrous first few months in The Bronx,...
Texas Rangers sign ace Jacob deGrom to $185M, 5-year deal
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened substantially by injuries. After making his first start in...
What should the Mets do after Jacob deGrom's move to Rangers? Here are the options, starting with Justin Verlander
The New York Mets lost an ace Friday night, more than an ace really. When Jacob deGrom signed on with the Texas Rangers for five years and $185 million, it brought an unceremonious end to a tenure that often felt bound for the rafters. He started out as a surprise...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/4/22
MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Lots of teams have checked in, but three organizations have made their concrete interest in Aaron Judge public: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since LA may only be interested in the event that Judge is up for a short-term, high AAV deal, the Yanks and Giants seem to be the favorites.
