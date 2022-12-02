Read full article on original website
Related
Sign up for the VIP FANFare bus trip to Frisco
KELOLAND Media Group wants to help SDSU fans cheer on their team in the FCS Title game.
KELOLAND TV
Homicide arrest; SDSU advances in FCS playoffs; Empty the Shelters event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
SDSU football to play at 11 a.m. in quarterfinals
The SDSU football team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the FCS Playoffs, following a 42-6 win over Delaware on Saturday.
SDSU Football Rolls Over Delaware in First Playoff Game
The No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs is the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and they rolled in their opening round game. SDSU defeated Delaware on Saturday 42-6 in Brookings and will move on to the next round of the playoffs. The game was never really in doubt for the...
Three predictions for South Dakota State-Alabama
Three predictions for No. 11 Alabama (6-1) in its matchup with South Dakota State (3-4) Saturday night at Coleman Coliseum (7:30 p.m. CT/SEC Network+). Alabama will out rebound South Dakota State by 15 or more. The Crimson Tide's win over Michigan State on Thanksgiving night at the Phil Knight Invitational...
ktwb.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
amazingmadison.com
Arrests made in connection with burglaries in Brookings and other communities
Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Brookings, as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hamlin County, SD Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, multiple crashes including a hit-and-run occurred near Lake Poinsett early Thursday morning. A semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled at the intersection of US Highway 81 and East SD Highway 28...
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
SDSU serving as 'maturity game' for Alabama after strong PKI showing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team is fresh off an impressive showing in Portland, Ore., where it captured wins over then-No. 20 Michigan State and top-ranked North Carolina and lost to a still-undefeated UConn team that won the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide (6-1) once...
brookingsradio.com
Three COVID-19 deaths and 1105 new cases reported in South Dakota
Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3099. There have been 1105 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 74. There have been 268,797 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0