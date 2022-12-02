ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Plans underway for Arkansas's gubernatorial transition

(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will get $50,000 to cover transition expenses. Members of the Governor's Emergency Fund Review Committee approved the request Thursday made by outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson who submitted a proclamation declaring an emergency over not having enough resources currently available to fund "activities necessary to complete a successful gubernatorial transition," the proclamation said.
THV11

Arkansas law enforcement agencies awarded grants to upgrade equipment

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies spend thousands of dollars maintaining all their equipment, and as you can imagine that can get pretty expensive. New state grants here in Arkansas were just awarded to more than 100 agencies to help offset some of those costs. The Saline County Sheriff's...
talkbusiness.net

Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta

One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
THV11

Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
magnoliareporter.com

State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday

ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Arkansas?

The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
Diana Rus

This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas

Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy