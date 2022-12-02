Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
State releases $270 million in water/wastewater funds, including $3 million plus for Magnolia
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. Among the grants are three to the City of Magnolia totaling $698,331.75 and $2,053,266 for the cast iron...
Arkansas AG reaches $770K settlement with closed north Arkansas hospital operator
The Arkansas Attorney General has reached a $770,000 settlement with a hospital that abandoned thousands of patient records containing personal information.
Washington Examiner
Plans underway for Arkansas's gubernatorial transition
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will get $50,000 to cover transition expenses. Members of the Governor's Emergency Fund Review Committee approved the request Thursday made by outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson who submitted a proclamation declaring an emergency over not having enough resources currently available to fund "activities necessary to complete a successful gubernatorial transition," the proclamation said.
Republican Party of Arkansas elects new Chairman
The Republican Party of Arkansas announced on Saturday that is has elected a new chairman.
Arkansas law enforcement agencies awarded grants to upgrade equipment
ARKANSAS, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies spend thousands of dollars maintaining all their equipment, and as you can imagine that can get pretty expensive. New state grants here in Arkansas were just awarded to more than 100 agencies to help offset some of those costs. The Saline County Sheriff's...
talkbusiness.net
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
ARDOT shares plans for Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation held its public input meeting today, regarding highway 112.
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
magnoliareporter.com
State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday
ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
Future of recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansans spoke during the midterm election and they did not pass Ballot Issue 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.
“Largest rip off in state history”: Former lawmakers call for investigation of Corporation Commissioners
Three former state legislators are calling on current lawmakers to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for what they’re saying is “deliberate misinformation” regarding the plans to charge Oklahoma ratepayers more money , in an effort to recoup billions of dollars in energy costs from the 2021 winter storm.
Arkansas continues reporting ‘very high’ flu rate, 11 new deaths
act of the flu on Arkansas residents continues to climb with an increase in infections and deaths seen in the last week.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?
The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in Arkansas in 13 days
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in 13 days, just in time for the holiday season.
'I want to be in the mix:' Arkansas Governor hints at 2024 run against Trump
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says he is actively thinking about running for president in 2024 and that he doesn't believe Trump is the leader of the GOP.
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
