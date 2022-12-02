ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

Guarding Little Switzerland

“Many residents of Flathead County are concerned with preserving the aesthetic and environmental attributes of the area. It is obvious that unplanned expansion of the population into and through the countryside produces visual external diseconomies of monumental proportions. Suburban sprawl has been characterized as a ‘landscape of tract homes, neon lights, and commercial strip development.’ Fears of development patterns such as this have surfaced at numerous public hearings in Flathead County. One particularly outspoken county commissioner succinctly said that Flathead County is ‘a little Switzerland turning into miles of California-style taco stands.’”
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

The Modern Faces of Homelessness

It’s easy to forget that the lump under the blanket at the Depot Park pavilion is a person. After all, we’ve been conditioned to accept that the easiest way to deal with the homeless is to turn a blind eye. Walk past. Don’t make eye contact or they might try to talk to you, as if that would be the worst thing in the world.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Holiday Treats from the Flathead

French-inspired Bonjour Bakery is ringing in the holiday season with treats like holiday pies, pumpkin muffins,. seasonal coffee drinks and Italian sodas. Downtown Kalispell’s Ceres Bakery is stocked with holiday cookies and Christmas breads for the festive season, such as the traditional Stollen bread and Panettone cake. Fleur Bake...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whistling Andy Distillery Grows into New Location

More than a decade ago, when Brian Anderson was scouting around for a facility to open a distillery operation, he found a small space in Bigfork during the height of the Great Recession and launched Whistling Andy Distillery. In the last 12 years, the distillery has grown to distribute its...
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Richard Menicke Named Coach of the Year

Whitefish coach Richard Menicke has been named the 2022 Class A Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year by the Montana Coaches Association after guiding the Bulldogs to their first podium finish in a decade. Menicke led a deep Whitefish roster to the school’s first trophy since 2012 behind two...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Opposition to Proposed Septage Facility Spills into Public Forums

Flathead County held two informational sessions on Dec. 1 to educate the public on the need for a regional septage facility and bring a greater degree of transparency to the process that led the county commission to sign a buy-sell agreement for a lower valley property under consideration. Bill Buxton,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Hires Health Officer, Ending Multiyear Search

The Flathead County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a two-year contract for a full-time health officer, hiring Jennifer Rankosky to lead the local health department and ending a prolonged search that began during the pandemic and continued for more than two years. A 20-year veteran of the Flathead City-County Health Department,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales

Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract (DTC), and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price. Median sold price percentage (of original list) bounced back to 92%, and DTC dropped by 1/3, comparing November 2022 to October 2022.
Flathead Beacon

Man Arrested Following High-Speed Vehicle Pursuit

A 31-year-old Flathead County man was arrested following a high-speed vehicle pursuit on Sunday night involving multiple law enforcement agencies that started in Kalispell and ended north of Elmo on U.S. Highway 93, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release. Sean James Edwards was booked in...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy