“Many residents of Flathead County are concerned with preserving the aesthetic and environmental attributes of the area. It is obvious that unplanned expansion of the population into and through the countryside produces visual external diseconomies of monumental proportions. Suburban sprawl has been characterized as a ‘landscape of tract homes, neon lights, and commercial strip development.’ Fears of development patterns such as this have surfaced at numerous public hearings in Flathead County. One particularly outspoken county commissioner succinctly said that Flathead County is ‘a little Switzerland turning into miles of California-style taco stands.’”

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO