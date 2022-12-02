ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
universitystar.com

Men's basketball outlasts Lamar

The 10-point advantage might lead one to believe Texas State (5-3) controlled the game throughout their 65-55 victory over the University of Lamar (3-5), but the contest was back and forth until the final stretch. The first half was a bit of a brick fest for both teams, as the...
universitystar.com

'Cats chase fourth straight against Owls

Texas State (5-3) is back for a game in San Marcos on Sunday after a six-game road trip. The ‘Cats will take on the Rice Owls (5-2), winners of four straight, at 2 p.m. in Strahan Arena, streaming on ESPN+. The ‘Cats finished off a 4-2 road run with...
ntdaily.com

Football drops C-USA title game versus Texas-San Antonio

Football fell to the University of Texas-San Antonio 48-27 in the Conference USA Championship game Friday night. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) remain C-USA Champions in their last year before joining the American Athletic Conference along with North Texas (7-6, 6-2 C-USA). Senior Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, posting 341 yards and four touchdowns while completing 86 percent of his passes.
attheroost.com

Conference USA Football 2022: Bowl Notes, Championship Game

UAB Miami (OH) Bahamas Bowl 11:30 pm ET Dec. 16. WKU So. Alabama New Orleans Bowl 9:00 pm ET Dec. 21. For the second time in as many years, UTSA is the Conference USA champ. The Roadrunners blew past North Texas, 48-27 before a raucous crowd at the Alamodome. Quarterback Frank Harris took home MVP honors after completing 32-of-37 passes for 341 yards and a mind-boggling five touchdown passes. He added 49 rushing yards on 16 carries, too.
KBTX.com

College Station’s defense comes up big to secure trip to state semifinals

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Smithson Valley 26-21 Saturday afternoon in the UIL 5A-I regional finals at The Pfield. On fourth and goal from the one-yard line with :02 left on the clock, Harrison Robinson made the stop on Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos as time expired to secure the five-point victory. Before that play, the Rangers had the momentum as a botched punt from the Cougars set Smithson Valley up with first and goal in the final minute of the game.
247Sports

UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl

UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
KSAT 12

Boerne cruises past Calallen, improves to 14-0; Poth edges Tidehaven; Wimberley set to face Cuero in State Semifinals

With Brennan, Smithson Valley and Shiner all bowing out, four teams from the greater San Antonio area are now two wins away from securing a UIL State title. Boerne is currently enjoying a level of success their program has never experienced before, while Poth is one win away from their first berth in the state championship game since the tail end of Lyndon B. Johnson’s Presidency. On the other side of that coin, Wimberley and Cuero have both been there and done that. Each have multiple state titles on their respective resumes and want to add another.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Boerne, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The TMI Episcopal basketball team will have a game with Geneva School Of Boerne on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
universitystar.com

Siblings follow each other to Texas State athletics

Sports were always present in the Ortega-Jones household. On any given day, Isaiah and Julian could more than likely be found playing outside with their friends or on one of the teams they were part of. Inseparable since day one, they have always followed closely in one another's footsteps. Their...
Classic Rock 96.1

Disgraced Former Texas Attorney’s Coliseum Style Mansion For Sale

One of the most distinctive homes in Texas is on the market due to a bankruptcy. Former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients according to the San Antonio News-Express. Due to the judgment, he's being forced to sell off his holdings including this 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin.
CW33

This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

Those visiting Texas will be pleased to know the best restaurants in San Antonio are here to please families and foodies alike. It’s no surprise that San Antonio has fantastic tex mex and bbq offerings, those in the know head to this eclectic city for the vast array of new and exciting restaurants and cuisines on offer.
Stephen L Dalton

Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy