Men's basketball outlasts Lamar
The 10-point advantage might lead one to believe Texas State (5-3) controlled the game throughout their 65-55 victory over the University of Lamar (3-5), but the contest was back and forth until the final stretch. The first half was a bit of a brick fest for both teams, as the...
'Cats chase fourth straight against Owls
Texas State (5-3) is back for a game in San Marcos on Sunday after a six-game road trip. The ‘Cats will take on the Rice Owls (5-2), winners of four straight, at 2 p.m. in Strahan Arena, streaming on ESPN+. The ‘Cats finished off a 4-2 road run with...
Football drops C-USA title game versus Texas-San Antonio
Football fell to the University of Texas-San Antonio 48-27 in the Conference USA Championship game Friday night. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) remain C-USA Champions in their last year before joining the American Athletic Conference along with North Texas (7-6, 6-2 C-USA). Senior Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, posting 341 yards and four touchdowns while completing 86 percent of his passes.
Third largest home crowd in UTSA history powers 21-point thrashing over Mean Green
The Roadrunners have won 10-straight games and will have a chance to tie the program record of 11 straight in their bowl game
Conference USA Football 2022: Bowl Notes, Championship Game
UAB Miami (OH) Bahamas Bowl 11:30 pm ET Dec. 16. WKU So. Alabama New Orleans Bowl 9:00 pm ET Dec. 21. For the second time in as many years, UTSA is the Conference USA champ. The Roadrunners blew past North Texas, 48-27 before a raucous crowd at the Alamodome. Quarterback Frank Harris took home MVP honors after completing 32-of-37 passes for 341 yards and a mind-boggling five touchdown passes. He added 49 rushing yards on 16 carries, too.
College Station’s defense comes up big to secure trip to state semifinals
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Smithson Valley 26-21 Saturday afternoon in the UIL 5A-I regional finals at The Pfield. On fourth and goal from the one-yard line with :02 left on the clock, Harrison Robinson made the stop on Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos as time expired to secure the five-point victory. Before that play, the Rangers had the momentum as a botched punt from the Cougars set Smithson Valley up with first and goal in the final minute of the game.
UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl
UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
Boerne cruises past Calallen, improves to 14-0; Poth edges Tidehaven; Wimberley set to face Cuero in State Semifinals
With Brennan, Smithson Valley and Shiner all bowing out, four teams from the greater San Antonio area are now two wins away from securing a UIL State title. Boerne is currently enjoying a level of success their program has never experienced before, while Poth is one win away from their first berth in the state championship game since the tail end of Lyndon B. Johnson’s Presidency. On the other side of that coin, Wimberley and Cuero have both been there and done that. Each have multiple state titles on their respective resumes and want to add another.
Texas, Texas A&M getting roasted as TCU is state’s first team to make CFP
With TCU being the first Texas team to make the College Football Playoff, it is only fitting that major programs in-state like Texas and Texas A&M are getting dragged during the Horned Frogs’ big day. While TCU gets to celebrate making the College Football Playoff for the first time...
Boerne, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Siblings follow each other to Texas State athletics
Sports were always present in the Ortega-Jones household. On any given day, Isaiah and Julian could more than likely be found playing outside with their friends or on one of the teams they were part of. Inseparable since day one, they have always followed closely in one another's footsteps. Their...
Longhorns Going 'Back to Basics' Ahead of Bowl Game, Says Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian isn't complicating things for his team as they get set to find out where they'll be going bowling.
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Dec. 2
The Vipers lost to the Tigers in the first game of the season back in August but have won 13 straight since then. They'll take on Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals next week.
Two-Sport Star Has Texas in Top Group | Longhorns Recruiting Tracker
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Disgraced Former Texas Attorney’s Coliseum Style Mansion For Sale
One of the most distinctive homes in Texas is on the market due to a bankruptcy. Former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients according to the San Antonio News-Express. Due to the judgment, he's being forced to sell off his holdings including this 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin.
This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
Here are the roads closed for the Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio marathon
If you're headed downtown this weekend, avoid these areas.
17 Best Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas
Those visiting Texas will be pleased to know the best restaurants in San Antonio are here to please families and foodies alike. It’s no surprise that San Antonio has fantastic tex mex and bbq offerings, those in the know head to this eclectic city for the vast array of new and exciting restaurants and cuisines on offer.
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?
Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
