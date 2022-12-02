Read full article on original website
Related
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
Jalopnik
Chinese-Built Teslas Finally Get U.S. Recall Updates
Tesla is bringing its China-built cars up to par with their American counterparts, BMW has a new battery that could change the EV game, and Volkswagen may set up a battery shop in North America. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 1, 2022. 1st Gear:...
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages
If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk congratulates Ford for 150k Mustang Mach-E milestone
The road to full electric mobility is paved with innovation, a lot of demand, and tons of hard work. This is something that Ford seems to be learning with the Mustang Mach-E, as the company just produced the 150,000th unit of the all-electric crossover. That’s not a bad number at all, especially considering the doubts that surrounded the vehicle and its controversial Mustang badge.
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Acura NSX Factory in Ohio Will Build Hydrogen Honda CR-Vs Next
HondaIt's not quite as prestigious as the NSX, but the Performance Manufacturing Center is ideal for low-volume projects.
Nissan wants to be the king of electric cars again
Nissan, whose entry-level Leaf dominated the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the early 2010s before Tesla took a commanding lead, is aiming to claw back market share with a bevy of new, relatively affordable models. Its planned renaissance starts with the Ariya crossover utility, on sale in December at...
fordauthority.com
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Down 8 Percent In November 2022
Ford Motor Company sales decreased 7.8 percent to 146,364 units during November 2022 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FoMoCo brands, Ford and Lincoln. “Strong order demand continues with overall retail orders for ’23MY vehicles up 104 percent compared to a year ago, driven by Super Duty and Maverick,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “Super Duty took in a record 152,000 total orders since order banks opened October 27th. As the year closes out, F-Series expanded its lead to more than 117,000 trucks over its second-place competitor,” he added.
teslarati.com
Ford EV sales handily outpace segment, led by Mustang Mach-E
Ford has released sales data for November, and the company’s electric offerings continue to be the star of the sales report. While Ford’s overall sales shrunk by 7.8% compared to last year, EV sales continued to grow at an incredible pace, up by 102.6% compared to last year and up by 33.34% compared to September. The electric SUV offering led this sales growth from Ford, the Mustang Mach-E. This continues the trend of Ford EV sales growing month over month; the company has yet to see a month of decreasing EV sales.
teslarati.com
Tesla is revamping the Model 3, and it is about time
Tesla is reportedly revamping the Model 3 in a new project code-named “Highland.” In all honesty, it’s about time. The Model 3 is arguably the most crucial vehicle in Tesla’s history. Before the Model 3, Tesla was confined to expensive, luxury vehicles with the Model S and Model X. While every day, and “average” people wanted to embark on the journey of owning and driving an electric car, very few in this category could ideally and logically afford Tesla’s first two commercial releases.
Detroit News
Stellantis wants US dealers to be EV certified in early 2024
The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks says if its U.S. dealers want to carry the electric vehicles that it plans to field in the future, they'll need to get the infrastructure to support electrification as the automaker is on a mission to make full EVs half of its sales by 2030.
Autoblog
GM supports EV shoppers, owners by transforming an old Target into a call center
As General Motors and its competitors roll out dozens of new electric-vehicle models, the mainstream buyers they need to win over are working through a plethora of anxieties and questions, ranging from whether an EV can go through a car wash to which battery tech is better for performance. To...
electrek.co
Ford invests another $180M in powertrain plant to supply 70% of European EVs
Ford Motor Company announced plans to invest an additional $180 million in its Halewood EV powertrain facility in northern England. As the American automaker looks to go all-electric overseas by 2030, the fresh fund will help bolster the plants output by 70%, which should in turn supply powertrains to a large majority of European Ford models by 2026.
Top Speed
The EV Surge Is A Boon For Chevy And Ford As Toyota And Honda Lose Ground, But Tesla Is Still King
When the Tesla Model S debuted in 2012, it shocked the world and changed everything the industry thought it knew about EVs. Before that, the market was making do with the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt. Granted, both of them proved that EVs could technically be used by normal people in the real world on a day-to-day basis. But the Model S had nearly double the range, and was striking, luxurious, and bespoke as opposed to feeling like a basic economy car that happened to run on electricity. For the last decade, Tesla was miles ahead of the game. The keyword there is "was." The game is all but caught up, and Tesla will soon start feeling the heat. Meanwhile, Toyota and Honda already are.
ValueWalk
Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Ford said Thursday it would invest $180 million to transition a U.K. factory away from internal combustion engines and toward EV power systems. It’s currently focusing its AI efforts on driver-assisted technologies, rather than self-driving vehicles. Ford, along with other automakers, reports November sales on Friday, with industry analysts...
Ford plans £125m electric vehicle investment at Halewood
Ford plans to invest an extra £125m in electric vehicle parts production at its Halewood plant in a move that will make it a key part of the company’s European zero-emissions ambitions. The factory on Merseyside will produce 420,000 electric drive units a year from 2024 under the...
Comments / 0