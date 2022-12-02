When the Tesla Model S debuted in 2012, it shocked the world and changed everything the industry thought it knew about EVs. Before that, the market was making do with the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt. Granted, both of them proved that EVs could technically be used by normal people in the real world on a day-to-day basis. But the Model S had nearly double the range, and was striking, luxurious, and bespoke as opposed to feeling like a basic economy car that happened to run on electricity. For the last decade, Tesla was miles ahead of the game. The keyword there is "was." The game is all but caught up, and Tesla will soon start feeling the heat. Meanwhile, Toyota and Honda already are.

2 DAYS AGO