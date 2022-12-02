Read full article on original website
Peoria man found guilty of federal gun, drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man could face up to life in prison now that a federal jury has convicted him of drug and weapons offenses. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Harold McGhee, 48 was convicted Thursday of eight felony drug and weapons possession charges. He’ll be sentenced...
PPD releases bodycam videos, 911 calls, of October officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – The investigation is continuing, but Peoria Police Friday released body camera video and images from October 3’s officer-involved shooting in South Peoria. “This incident resulted in a weapon being found next to Mr. Richmond’s body,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria. The video...
No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
Suspected bedbug infestation at Rivian Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. — Measures are reportedly being taken to mitigate an infestation of bedbugs inside the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. The insects were spotted on several forklifts in an isolated area of the facility. 25 News reports that the electric car maker has engaged a professional...
AMT unveils new Chillicothe facility
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. — A new $1.3 million facility will soon help better serve medical needs in Chillicothe. For 10 years, Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) was co-located with the city’s fire department. For a little more than 6,000 people, Chillicothe did see some growth over the past decade. Now,...
