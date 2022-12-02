ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Alejandro Garnacho Will Be Key For Manchester United After The World Cup

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Alejandro Garnacho could be the ultimate attacking threat for Manchester United after the FIFA World Cup.

Young talent Alejandro Garnacho will be looking to continue his pre-World Cup form. The young Argentine majorly impressed for Manchester United before the tournament began.

The winger has been given a number of opportunities for United by manager Erik ten Hag . Garnacho has taken his chances and majorly impressed both the manager and fans.

The 18-year-old narrowly missed out on being selected for his country and therefore has spent his time at United during the break. Garnacho Will be one of the many players who will be fit and raring to go later in December.

The winger could be selected as a regular for the first few fixtures following the tournament. With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony having played so many games consistently in Qatar, Garnacho is likely to get a chance.

For this reason it would almost seem likely that this is one of Garnacho’s best time to impress. The Argentine will undoubtedly use this time to make his mark ahead of the return of senior figures.

The 18-year-old could be a key player for United during this period, using his more recharged body and abilities to utilise United's attacking power.

With a determined mind to impress, Garnacho could cause united opposition with all sorts of problems in that period following the World Cup.

