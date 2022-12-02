ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 13 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
 2 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback WR Davante Adams had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) om Sunday when they return to Allegiant Stadium.

Moments ago, wide receiver Davante Adams talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:

Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 13 Update (; 4:19)

Wide Receiver Davante Adams

Q: Something that you really excel at is yards after the catch. It seems like you have kind of this innate feel for when defenders are around you. Is that something that you had to work on, or something you had right away?

Adams: “Well, I feel like part of is like what you said, it's a little innate. And it's a little something that is natural to me being aware and knowing space. But another big part is working on that. A couple years ago, I think it was 2020 right before the season, I was watching some Lamar Jackson highlights and it was just kind of ridiculous to me, some of the stuff that he was doing. I was like: 'I've got to be able to do half of that.' No, it was last season, right before the first game of the year. So, I went into I think it was the Lions game, and I was like: 'That's going to be my main objective today. I want to be aware of that and never let the first guy get me.' And ever since, I kind of tapped into it on a different level, I think last year was really where I turned it up and started to be a little bit more aware that, especially with the way I’m getting covered, it's not as easy as getting space. So, being able to make a couple of people miss who are kind of in my proximity has proven to be something that helped me out a lot in my game. I've definitely been working on it.”

Q: When Josh Jacobs is the running the ball as well as he is, how much does that help you guys in the passing game in terms of just coverage options and getting some space when you do get the ball?

Adams: “I mean it helps a lot. We all help each other out with that. When the passing game is working, it obviously lightens up that box for him and allows him to go do his thing. So, we kind of all feed off each other. And everybody doing their job, it just makes it easier for the next man."

Q: In the first game against the Chargers, you had a big day, but the passing offense as a whole was a little bit out of sync. How far do you feel like you guys have progressed since then?

Adams: “Well, I think we've come a long way. It's just about situational awareness more so than anything. Not penalizing ourselves and putting ourselves in tougher down and distances. I feel like that's what we did this last game and that's why we performed the way we did on third downs. You make it a hell of a lot easier if you've got two, three, four five, six yards to go, rather than 29. That makes a hell of a difference for yourself. We've just got to be more disciplined and continue doing what we're doing."

Q: You talked about momentum last week and said you have to win a few in a row to kind of get that. The way that you guys have won with overtime walk-offs in back-to-back games, is that adding to the factor of building momentum?

Adams: “Yeah, for sure. I think the momentum is the product at the end, but definitely the way you do it can help that out. I'd say we've got a little momentum going now. But it's just a little, it's just two games, but it's something to build off of. So, we got to start somewhere. We were talking to Coach [McDaniels] about kind of our objective post-Thanksgiving, just based off some of the ideologies that he's had in the past and understanding that we have a certain amount of games that we still have got to go win now. And this is a really vital and important part of the season. So, we just got to hunker down and be detail-oriented and go out there and win some games."

Q: With the injuries to Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, how much have you been able to lean on the production of Mack Hollins and Foster Moreau to step up?

Adams: “Those guys, we were relying on them even if Hunter and Darren were with us right now. And obviously they're being relied on a little bit more now, just based off of the snaps and the amount of targets and things like that. But those guys have definitely answered the bell and I think they've got to continue doing that if we want to continue going where we want to go."

Q: If everybody does your job right on a single play, good things happen. The 86-yard touchdown run seemed like the perfect example of everybody doing their job. Is that what you guys are trying to get to?

Adams: “Yeah, we want to do that, not just on one play. We want to do it as many times as humanly possible. I think if you have the right attention and focus on each play, you know, nobody doesn't want to not do good out there, so at the end of the day it's about being focused enough and being tapped into the moment to where you can handle your job to allow Josh [Jacobs] to go basically untouched for almost 90 yards on the field."

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. It kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

