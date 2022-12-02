ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker Jokes “The Intelligence” Of Don Jr., Ivanka Trump Comes From Him, Not Donald

By Jake Grissom
 2 days ago
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, who will face Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the December 6 runoff, made headlines Thursday from a 2019 video that resurfaced.

In the video, Walker says he, not Donald Trump, is responsible for “the intelligence” of his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr.

“I don’t know if y’all know this, but I knew Donald [Trump] before he became ‘The Donald.’ Matter of fact, little Ivanka and little Donald lived with me for a week, for five years, during the summer. Every amusement park, Disney World, Sea World—every place they went, I was the one to take them.

“I kept them for a week, so the intelligence of those two kids right there—not from Donald.”

The crowd laughed in response after Walker pointed to himself.

Herschel Walker says “the intelligence” of Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump comes from him and “not from Donald.” pic.twitter.com/PvOMQEHlEY

— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 2, 2022

The latest polling shows a statistical dead heat between Walker and Warnock.

Georgia voters decide the election on Dec. 6th.

