cbs4local.com

Hope and Anchor hosts Artists Market in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In case you feel you missed out on Buy El Paso day Hope and Anchor will host an Artists' Market for anyone looking to snag some local art for the holidays. The market was held on Sunday afternoon on the west side of El...
cbs4local.com

'Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer' event returns to TTUHSC El Paso campus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech University Health Science will hold its 8th annual "Cookies, Cocoa, Holiday Cheer" event on Friday. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center of TTUHSC El Paso campus at 5001 El Paso Drive. It will be...
cbs4local.com

List: Holiday cheer happening in Borderland throughout December

December 2 - 24 "Photos with Santa:" Bring the family to capture holiday moments with Santa at Sunland Park Mall. Reserve your spot. The Nutcracker: Presented By El Paso Ballet Theatre: Watch the performance at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16,...
cbs4local.com

El Paso police encourage safe driving for holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There will be an increase in authorities patrolling the roadways in El Paso this holiday season. The El Paso Police Department will ramp up traffic enforcement beginning December 23 through January 3, 2023. Police remind the public to be responsible. "Let’s start this New...
cbs4local.com

Man saves driver from burning car after it rolls over in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
cbs4local.com

Retired El Paso judge says events surrounding DA's office have 'been disgraceful'

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — As the drama out of the El Paso District Attorney’s Office appears to be slowing down, a retired El Paso judge spoke out regarding the events that occurred over the past week. The events began with District Attorney Yvonne Rosales announcing her resignation...
cbs4local.com

McDonald's basketball tournament to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The McDonald's classic basketball tournament will be held this weekend. The event will take place from Dec. 1-3 at Eastlake High School. The tournament will host top-ranked girls and boys teams from different parts of the country. The tournament was founded 11 years ago...
cbs4local.com

Emergency crews respond to crash near Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane was closed on Gateway East near Horizon as emergency crews responded to a crash. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash and of any injuries. TxDOT said crash...
cbs4local.com

Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
cbs4local.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting outside of east El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 27-year-old man was arrested and accused of shooting a person outside of an eastside bar, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso. The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit took custody of Ricardo Llamas on Monday. The shooting took place outside Bad...
cbs4local.com

Pitt vs UCLA to play at the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials announced that it will be UCLA vs Pitt for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. The game will be held on December 30 at 12 p.m. mountain time at the Sun Bowl stadium. This is going to be one of...
cbs4local.com

Provisional releases continue; county leaders prepare for lift of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A group of migrants was seen outside of the Quick Mart gas station on West Paisano Drive in downtown El Paso Thursday night. The gas station is right across from the Tornado Bus Company. A city spokesperson previously told us that the bus company...
cbs4local.com

Texas governor Greg Abbott accepts Yvonne Rosales' resignation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott accepted the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, resignation on Friday. Rosales submitted her resignation to the governor on November 28. Rosales' resignation will be effective Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Rosales' resignation comes after several issues within the El...
cbs4local.com

Border Patrol agents rescue 25 smuggled migrants in 'knock and talk' investigation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued 25 smuggled migrants during a "knock and talk" investigation. Agents from Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations El Paso and deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office led the investigation. The law enforcement officers showed up...
cbs4local.com

NMSU vs Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University will play at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit vs Bowling Green. The game will be on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. eastern time on ESPN. NMSU filed an appeal with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to play in...

