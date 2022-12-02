Read full article on original website
Hope and Anchor hosts Artists Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In case you feel you missed out on Buy El Paso day Hope and Anchor will host an Artists' Market for anyone looking to snag some local art for the holidays. The market was held on Sunday afternoon on the west side of El...
Rescue Mission of El Paso overcapacity, urges city to grant permission for vacant building
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to spend the night out on the streets as federal agents provisionally released them. Many migrants tried their luck getting into a local shelters but they're over capacity. Migrants made makeshift tents with cardboards and bundled up with blankets and clothes that...
'Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer' event returns to TTUHSC El Paso campus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech University Health Science will hold its 8th annual "Cookies, Cocoa, Holiday Cheer" event on Friday. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center of TTUHSC El Paso campus at 5001 El Paso Drive. It will be...
List: Holiday cheer happening in Borderland throughout December
December 2 - 24 "Photos with Santa:" Bring the family to capture holiday moments with Santa at Sunland Park Mall. Reserve your spot. The Nutcracker: Presented By El Paso Ballet Theatre: Watch the performance at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16,...
El Paso police encourage safe driving for holidays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There will be an increase in authorities patrolling the roadways in El Paso this holiday season. The El Paso Police Department will ramp up traffic enforcement beginning December 23 through January 3, 2023. Police remind the public to be responsible. "Let’s start this New...
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
Man saves driver from burning car after it rolls over in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
Retired El Paso judge says events surrounding DA's office have 'been disgraceful'
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — As the drama out of the El Paso District Attorney’s Office appears to be slowing down, a retired El Paso judge spoke out regarding the events that occurred over the past week. The events began with District Attorney Yvonne Rosales announcing her resignation...
Sunland Park mayor out of office for more than 6 weeks for conference, personal time
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — The Mayor of Sunland Park, Javier Perea, has been out of the office in another country for more than six weeks and will continue to be out for a little while longer, according to a copy of his schedule obtained by CBS4. Perea has...
McDonald's basketball tournament to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The McDonald's classic basketball tournament will be held this weekend. The event will take place from Dec. 1-3 at Eastlake High School. The tournament will host top-ranked girls and boys teams from different parts of the country. The tournament was founded 11 years ago...
Emergency crews respond to crash near Horizon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The right lane was closed on Gateway East near Horizon as emergency crews responded to a crash. The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash and of any injuries. TxDOT said crash...
Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
Police arrest man accused of shooting outside of east El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 27-year-old man was arrested and accused of shooting a person outside of an eastside bar, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso. The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit took custody of Ricardo Llamas on Monday. The shooting took place outside Bad...
Pitt vs UCLA to play at the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials announced that it will be UCLA vs Pitt for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. The game will be held on December 30 at 12 p.m. mountain time at the Sun Bowl stadium. This is going to be one of...
Provisional releases continue; county leaders prepare for lift of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A group of migrants was seen outside of the Quick Mart gas station on West Paisano Drive in downtown El Paso Thursday night. The gas station is right across from the Tornado Bus Company. A city spokesperson previously told us that the bus company...
Texas governor Greg Abbott accepts Yvonne Rosales' resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott accepted the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, resignation on Friday. Rosales submitted her resignation to the governor on November 28. Rosales' resignation will be effective Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Rosales' resignation comes after several issues within the El...
Border Patrol agents rescue 25 smuggled migrants in 'knock and talk' investigation
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued 25 smuggled migrants during a "knock and talk" investigation. Agents from Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations El Paso and deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office led the investigation. The law enforcement officers showed up...
NMSU vs Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University will play at the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit vs Bowling Green. The game will be on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. eastern time on ESPN. NMSU filed an appeal with the NCAA Football Oversight Committee requesting to play in...
College teams to play 'Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl' will be announced on 'Selection Sunday'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The bowl schedule will announced Sunday. "Selection Sunday" is when college football teams learn which bowl game they will play in. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is hosting its announcement Sunday at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino. Find out which team from the...
Sheriff comments on DA resignation; calls for requirement reform of those seeking office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles released a statement on the resignation of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. Wiles said there needs to be an improvement in the "qualifications and requirements for an individual who seeks public office." "Until that occurs, it is...
