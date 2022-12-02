Read full article on original website
Snow meets Portland metro roads; Crashes on I-84
The first snow of the 2022-23 season fell in the Portland metro Sunday, but all that beautiful snow can turn into dangerous road conditions like slush and ice.
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
First Alert Weather Day: Drivers on high alert for snow through gorge
WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) - Slush and freezing temperatures Sunday made for dangerous driving conditions east of the Portland metro area on Interstate 84. One driver on I-48, Lyndsey Martin, said the snowfall felt like a sudden season change. “I went on a trip to Mexico for a couple of...
Downtown Portland's Heathman Hotel GM frustrated with PBOT's bike project
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Heathman Hotel has been a fixture at the corner of Southwest Salmon and Broadway since 1927. "One of the first luxury boutique hotels to go up in the city," said Marjorie Walsh the general manager of The Heathman. Walsh has been the general manager for...
Photos: Snow in Portland
Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
Sunday snow in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
Snow totals show biggest amounts fell in on Portland's east side, Cascade foothills, gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has released some snow totals for today's snow event. We want to know how much snow you got as well. Take a measurement and a picture and send it to us on our ChimeIn Portal. The highest totals appear to be in...
Steal This Bike
This story first ran in the Aug. 23, 2006, edition of Willamette Week. Earlier this month, Portland Police Chief Rosie Sizer presented Citizen Medals of Heroism to four men and one woman who chased and captured a knife-wielding sex offender at the Oregon Zoo. Last month, a Parkrose man sat...
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
NEAH BAY, Wash. — A salvage company in Washington has located wreckage from one of the deadliest maritime disasters in Northwest history off Cape Flattery near the Neah Bay. The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. They show a shipwreck more than 1,000-feet deep off the Washington coast.
Cold Weather Pattern Expected In December To January In The Northwest, Bringing More Snow To Seattle, Portland, And Oregon
Cold Weather: The most recent weather predictions indicated that Seattle, Oregon, and Portland might get snow throughout the months of December and January due to an upcoming cold weather pattern. Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes, and snow greeted the arrival of December on the calendar. On the same day, December...
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow at times Portland to Longview Sunday
It’s a cool and windy day, but at least we’ve picked up lots of sunshine! That chilly east wind continues to blow through Sunday, although it’ll die down a bit. A weather system in California will be sending moisture overhead tomorrow in the form of clouds & precipitation. With the cold wind blowing, it appears it may be just cold enough for snow to fall all the way to the valley floor tomorrow morning through afternoon, mainly from the metro area north to Longview. At this point temperatures look very “marginal” for sticking snow, just barely getting down to near freezing during the daytime tomorrow. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with respect to how much precipitation though. It’s possible we just have some flurries at times and that’s it, but there’s a great enough threat for sticking snow that we’ll call Sunday a “First Alert Weather Day”. Because of the falling precipitation cooling the air, we’ll sit in the mid-30s all day!
Snow Expected Sunday In Portland Metro Area
Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland and the surrounding areas starting at 3:30 am until 6:00 pm Sunday. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western portions of Washington and Columbia Counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near the Columbia Gorge, especially this morning.
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
Portlanders excited by prospect of Sunday snowfall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a chance that Sunday might bring the first snowfall of the year end to the Portland metro area. That news is something the Pscheid family, who live in the West Hills, are excited to hear. “It’s just so fun, crisp and fresh,” Hannah Pscheid...
Portland food truck owner, DoorDash driver has car stolen while on delivery
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After being in business for 18 years, the owners of the Taqueria Lindo Michoacan taco truck said they’re struggling more than they have ever before. Brenda Ruiz, who runs the truck with her husband, said inflation has started to cut deeper and deeper over the years. Right now, they’re barely keeping their heads above water.
Providence NICU enters crisis mode amid RSV surge, joining pediatric care intensive care units
Providence announced late Friday that its neonatal intensive care unit at the Portland Medical Center may need to take emergency steps to treat critically ill infants. The medical center filed paperwork with the Oregon Health Authority to adjust care standards so health workers can treat more patients amid a statewide surge of children and infants seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.
Christmas Ships Parade lights up Willamette, Columbia rivers
The Christmas Ships will be back in the water for its 68th year of holiday fun starting Friday night.
Are Your Kids In Danger From NW Government?
On this First Amendment Friday, consider the crazy dangerous environment adults have chosen for our kids. In Portland last night, two fentanyl overdose calls in 15 minutes Deaths in Oregon up 600% the last two years. In Seattle, police find a naked man, armed with a gun, near an elementary...
‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families
After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
