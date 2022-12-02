ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Federal judge rules State College Area School District violated Title IX

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGBoi_0jVUoYrJ00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The largest school district in the Centre County area was found to have violated Title IX when it failed to accommodate female middle school students that wanted to play ice hockey, a federal judge ruled.

On Thursday, three middle school girls won in their lawsuit against State College Area School District over not helping to accommodate them to play ice hockey after their team was disbanded.

“This matter is heated,” Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania wrote in his opinion. The girls’ preliminary injunction was also approved by the judge, something that only happens under certain circumstances.

The school district was ordered to make sure that the girls would be on an ice hockey club team, even if a second one would need to be sponsored. It was also ordered that the district would need to take action in recruiting female students and promoting female participation in its ice hockey club program.

Camera catches meteor streak across Pennsylvania sky

In a response to WTAJ, the district said that it was currently looking over the court’s decision and that it will do what needs to be done to ensure Title IX requirements are met.

“We are in the process of reviewing the Court’s decision, and the district will evaluate all of its options going forward,” SCASD Director of Communications Chris Rosenblum said. “We have always strived to comply with Title IX requirements by providing equal opportunities for female students, and we will take the necessary steps to continue fulfilling that commitment.”

There was a total of 34 SCASD students, including four girls, who tried out for the hockey team in April. When there was another round of tryouts later that month only three girls attended. When the final roster was announced, 19 students had made it, but none were female, the 22-page opinion read.

The district’s parent-run booster club gave multiple reasons why, such as a lack of rink time, and claimed that it would be a safety issue to have more than 19 players on the ice. Money isn’t part of the issue, as another team would have no “adverse financial impact” on the district, the paperwork reads.

In May, the parents told the district they were able to create a team, find coaches and even separate rink time. However, the parents said that for “no specific reason,” it was rejected by the district.

The parents argued that the district did not match the interest for ice hockey in the district, but SCASD is saying that they did when the female students were given the chance to try out. Brann sided with the parents.

“Merely allowing female athletes to show up for co-ed tryouts is not enough to satisfy Title IX,” Brann wrote in regards to the tryouts. “It is clear that there the District was willing to create a large single team with many roster slots, but none of those slots were offered to interested females.”

Disabled man reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County: ‘I just snapped’

The district could have met the girls’ interest if they were offered to practice with the team, allow them to fill other spots by rotating them in, or even hold coaching sessions so they can get on the ice.

“Ignoring the female students’ stated interest in being accommodated while seeming to relinquish this responsibility to a parent-run booster club is not supportive; it is the opposite,” Brann wrote.

A status report detailing steps the district took to comply with the order will be filed in 45 days.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“The great ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky famously said that ‘you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,’ Brann wrote in his conclusion. “His quote assumes that everyone has the opportunity to play, though, and in this case, the Plaintiffs have not been given the opportunity to which they are afforded under Title IX.”

Brann was also very regretful that the incident needed judicial intervention for a solution.

“For the sake of the State College community’s wellbeing, the Court encourages all players in this case, literally and figuratively, to consider working together in resolving this matter going forward,” Brann wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 6

Michael Zeyn
1d ago

So 3 girls not good enough to make the team sue to be placed on the team. This lawsuit should have been laughed out of court.

Reply
4
Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania fire department treasurer allegedly steals over $300K of funds

NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Deer Township Fire Department treasurer is being accused of stealing over $300,000 worth of funds from the department over the course of nearly four years. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in July 2022, members of the White Deer Township Fire Department reported to troopers the theft and […]
WTAJ

Clearfield woman jailed after fifth retail theft incident, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was locked up after police said they had to deal with her fifth retail theft incident and found drugs on her at the time. Lawrence Township Police were called to Roses Discount Store in Clearfield Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, for reports of retail theft. After arriving, employees […]
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over 60 Christmas decorations in Central PA

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The woman who police say stole over 60 Christmas decorations in Central PA was arrested and charged Wednesday after a man who bought some of the stolen goods called police. According to a press release from Old Lycoming Township Police, a news story informed the public that plastic, […]
Indiana Daily Student

Federal judge orders Bloomington to reconsider application for ‘All Lives Matter’ mural

In a ruling Nov. 18, Southern District of Indiana Judge Sarah Evans Barker prohibited the delay of the IU chapter of Turning Point USA’s application process for an “All Lives Matter” mural. Barker did not order the city to allow the mural to be painted, but city officials must reconsider the mural application without discrimination.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Judge charged with forging documents to stay in position

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock townships was arraigned for misrepresenting his residency in order to remain the judge for the district, police say. According to the Monroe County Office District Attorney, John R Caffese, 36, misrepresented his address in order to appear to reside within the magisterial […]
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio ‘drag storytime’ canceled at school over security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held Saturday morning at the First Unitarian Universalist […]
WTAJ

Little Lions, Dragons prep for State semis

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Only one game separates teams from the State football Championship. Both Central and State College will play in the State Semifinals. Central plays Belle Vernon at Central Cambria in the 3A Semifinals on Friday night at 7 P.M. After a 35-7 drubbing of Grove City, Jeff Hoenstine and the Dragons look […]
WTAJ

Altoona woman pulled knife after road rage crash, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was charged after police said she caused a crash only to pull a blade on the other driver, an alleged ex of hers, in an attempt to slash their tires. Logan Township Police were called to the area of Homers Gap Road and Grandview Road for a crash […]
WTAJ

WTAJ

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy