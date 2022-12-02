Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Comets Lose Final Tourney Game
The Greenville Comets were defeated in their final game of the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle Saturday afternoon. Playing in the fifth place game, Greenville High fell to Flora 66-53. The Comets had early two-point leads, but Flora broke a 5-5 score with a three-point field goal and never trailed the...
wgel.com
Aces Fall At Home
It was a game of two completely different halves Friday night at Mulberry Grove. The Aces controlled most of the first half, but Martinsville bounced back to win 71-54. Martinsville led once in the opening half, and the Aces built a margin of 15 points midway through the second quarter.
wgel.com
Jays Win At Pana
The Greenville Blue Jays boys basketball teams posted wins at Pana Thursday night. The eighth grade Jays topped Pana 47-25, scoring 22 of their points in the first quarter. Leo Sullivan had 13 in the opening frame and finished the game with 17 points. Austin Swalley put in nine points.
wgel.com
Lady Comets Fall At Home
Playing at home Saturday afternoon, the Greenville Lady Comets varsity basketball team was defeated by Nashville 59-33. Lilly Funneman and Emma Veith scored seven points apiece for GHS. The varsity girls are 3-4 for the season and host Carlyle Tuesday night. The game will be aired on WGEL. The junior...
Gateway Dirt Results: December 2, 2022
Results from Friday’s portion of the indoor race in Downtown St. Louis. Tonight, dirt late models and dirt modifieds unload inside The Dome at America’s Center. It’s the final preliminary night of the 2022 Gateway Dirt Nationals. View full 2022 Gateway Dirt Nationals results below. Gateway Dirt...
wgel.com
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Odneal
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Odneal, age 58, of Greenville, Illinois passed away in her home on November 30, 2022, having been visited by countless loved ones from near and far. Cindy was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but grew up in Zion, Illinois. She graduated Zion-Benton Township High School in the class of 1982. At that time she worked for five years for the Luxor Corporation in Waukegan, Illinois.
wgel.com
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen
Genny (Odle) Ennen, age 95 of Smithboro, passed away November 29, 2022, at Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow immediately after with Pastor Jerry Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St Peter UCC, Hookdale, Illinois, or the charity of your choice.
wgel.com
Donald L. Purcell
Donald L. Purcell, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Don married Nancy Johnson on April 7, 1960, and she survives in Carlyle. Don was the beloved father of Robin (Mike) Orzel, Trent (Lisa) Purcell, and Sidney (Jamie) Estes. He was “Papoo” to his granddaughters Haley (fiancé, Andy) Purcell, Peyton Purcell, and Chandler Estes. Don was the dear brother to Bob (Tonia) Purcell, Linda Lehmann, and Tom (Sande) Purcell. Don is also survived by many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Louis & Zelda Purcell, sister Jan (Raymond) Nettles, brother-in-law, Bill Lehmann, and puppy dog, Percy.
wgel.com
Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind
Myrna “Maxine” (nee Thacker) Wedekind, age 90, formerly of Cedarhurst, Highland, IL passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was a graduate of Mulberry Grove High School and went to work at Bradford Bank in Greenville, IL. Soon after, she married Duane M. Wedekind. She and Duane lived in Greenville IL, Indianapolis, IN and Belleville IL, for a time before returning to Illinois to reside in Highland, IL. with their three children. Maxine and Duane worked together at Piggly Wiggly, where she worked both as a cashier and in the bakery department while Duane worked as a meat cutter, then store manager. Maxine and Duane continued to work side by side when she supported his dream of becoming a self-employed business owner and purchased the family run, Polar Ice Chest.
wgel.com
Roger D. Bannister
Roger D. Bannister, 82, of Highland, IL, passed away, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born February 4, 1940, to Richard and Ruby (nee Zolman) Bannister in Farmington, MO. He married Betty Chilton on November 26, 1960, at Memorial Methodist Church, Farmington, MO.
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
timestribunenews.com
On his 2nd trek across America, Bearsun passes through Troy
Most of us have at some point in life have sought a new horizon. We may have enrolled in a class we always wanted to take or started a new hobby. And then there is Jesse Larios, of California, who donned a life-size anime bear costume and pawed it across America.
stlpublicradio.org
Former Alderman Terry Kennedy remembers his late twin brother, Gary 'Dhati' Samuel Kennedy
Former St. Louis Alderman Terry Kennedy was culturally reflective when discussing the recent passing of his twin brother, Gary (Dhati) Samuel Kennedy. Most St. Louisans knew him as “Dhati Majaliwa” which in Kiswahili means “Free will, determination, and talented.”. “There’s an African tradition that says twins hold...
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
advantagenews.com
Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair
The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
advantagenews.com
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
Pop's To Host a Wide Range of St. Louis Acts at This Weekend's Local Showcases
Thrash metal, pop punk and indie rock acts pack the lineups at a pair of local shows this week
New 39,000 Square Foot Indoor Slide Park Opens in Missouri
Get ready to slide your way down one of the biggest indoor slide parks built and it's right here in Missouri. Slick City St. Louis West in Chestfield just opened in late November and is a 39-000 square foot facility with slides for all ages. It's described as being like a waterpark without water. There are 10 slides with different heights the riders can slide down and land right into a pile of mats.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
